School system welcomes new employees

A total of 82 new teachers and staff members joined Mountain Brook Schools for the 2021-22 school year.
As the 2021-22 school year began, Mountain Brook Schools extended a warm welcome to new teachers and staff for the new school year.
“Every person who works at Mountain Brook Schools is here for a reason,” Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said at an event in late July. “Each member brings something valuable to the table that benefits our students and community.”
New MBS employees, by location:
Brookwood Forest Elementary
► Grace Downey, fourth grade
► Amber Howard, fourth grade
► Kresta Pollard, special education teacher
► Rebecca Rogers, second grade
► Grace Songer, second grade
► Keighan Spann, special education teacher
► Ariel Rogers, custodian
► Jeff Stalcup, special education aide
► Errin Pollard, EDP worker
► Jennifer Richardson, EDP worker
► Sam Davidson, EDP worker
Cherokee Bend Elementary
► Erin Henry, third grade
► Rachel Sparks, kindergarten
► Mary Abele, special education teacher
► Emily Daniel, special education teacher
► Brooke Bouton, special education aide
► Megan Dobbins, EDP worker
► Laura Middlebrook, instructional aide
► Robin Coleman, CNP worker
Crestline Elementary
► Shera Hudgins, special education case manager
► Akasha Jackson, sixth grade
► Chrissy Mauldin, first grade
► Lauren Miley, first grade
► Elizabeth Palmer, special education teacher
► Lisa Olson, tech assistant
Mountain Brook Elementary
► Sarah Faulkner, fourth grade
► Creagh Goings, kindergarten
► Ashleigh Graham, special education teacher
► Kasey Hinely, fourth grade
► Jenna Rogers, fifth grade
► Rebecca Strickland, second grade
► Melissa Bozeman, preschool special education aide
► Leah Brownell, Registered Behavioral Therapist (RBT)
► Luci Moore, preschool special education aide
► Laura Rais-Baharan, instructional aide
► Loretta Rowan, PT IA
► Kelleigh Crane, special education aide
Mountain Brook Junior High
► Caitlin Aldridge, choir
► Dustin Day, Spanish
► Kate French, math
► Anna Beth Goodson, English
► Craig Jelks, history
► Carolyn Lambert, math
► Sarah Martin, English
► Kristin Musso, English
► Edward Crocker, PT P.E.
► Anna Sager, history
► Sophia Watkins, math
► Dana Denaburg, instructional aide
► Lisa Smith, counseling secretary
► Abigail Montegut, special education instructor/aide
► Laura Owens, special education aide
► Marcus Robinson, special education aide
► Brandon Thornton, special education aide
Mountain Brook High School
► Bo Bailey, academic skills
► Anna Bandy, special education
► Kelly Chaffin, special education
► Nicole Conrad, English
► Steven Conger, P.E.
► Brooke Dennis, broadcast
► Margaret Denton, business
► Jane Ganey, theater
► Millie Gannon, special education
► Jessica Heine, English
► Veronica Lyle, special education
► Taylor Ryan, business
► Anne Shuleva, English
► Brandy Shotts, English
► Scottie Wilson, math
► Edwin Del Rosario, custodian
► I Lucero Garusta, custodian
► Freddie Licud, custodian
► Virginia Luck, special education aide
► Susan Milliman, counseling secretary
► Thomas Perry, special education aide
► Nicki Rogers, CNP worker
► Melynda Woods, CNP worker
► Shawn Conner, special education aide
Central Office
► Meshon Caswell, administrative assistant
► William Galloway, communications/PR specialist
System
► Denise Alvis, district CNP worker
► Ann Hollis, district EDP worker
– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools; edited by Village Living staff.