School system welcomes new employees

As the 2021-22 school year began, Mountain Brook Schools extended a warm welcome to new teachers and staff for the new school year.

“Every person who works at Mountain Brook Schools is here for a reason,” Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said at an event in late July. “Each member brings something valuable to the table that benefits our students and community.”

New MBS employees, by location:

Brookwood Forest Elementary

► Grace Downey, fourth grade

► Amber Howard, fourth grade

► Kresta Pollard, special education teacher

► Rebecca Rogers, second grade

► Grace Songer, second grade

► Keighan Spann, special education teacher

► Ariel Rogers, custodian

► Jeff Stalcup, special education aide

► Errin Pollard, EDP worker

► Jennifer Richardson, EDP worker

► Sam Davidson, EDP worker

Cherokee Bend Elementary

► Erin Henry, third grade

► Rachel Sparks, kindergarten

► Mary Abele, special education teacher

► Emily Daniel, special education teacher

► Brooke Bouton, special education aide

► Megan Dobbins, EDP worker

► Laura Middlebrook, instructional aide

► Robin Coleman, CNP worker

Crestline Elementary

► Shera Hudgins, special education case manager

► Akasha Jackson, sixth grade

► Chrissy Mauldin, first grade

► Lauren Miley, first grade

► Elizabeth Palmer, special education teacher

► Lisa Olson, tech assistant

Mountain Brook Elementary

► Sarah Faulkner, fourth grade

► Creagh Goings, kindergarten

► Ashleigh Graham, special education teacher

► Kasey Hinely, fourth grade

► Jenna Rogers, fifth grade

► Rebecca Strickland, second grade

► Melissa Bozeman, preschool special education aide

► Leah Brownell, Registered Behavioral Therapist (RBT)

► Luci Moore, preschool special education aide

► Laura Rais-Baharan, instructional aide

► Loretta Rowan, PT IA

► Kelleigh Crane, special education aide

Mountain Brook Junior High

► Caitlin Aldridge, choir

► Dustin Day, Spanish

► Kate French, math

► Anna Beth Goodson, English

► Craig Jelks, history

► Carolyn Lambert, math

► Sarah Martin, English

► Kristin Musso, English

► Edward Crocker, PT P.E.

► Anna Sager, history

► Sophia Watkins, math

► Dana Denaburg, instructional aide

► Lisa Smith, counseling secretary

► Abigail Montegut, special education instructor/aide

► Laura Owens, special education aide

► Marcus Robinson, special education aide

► Brandon Thornton, special education aide

Mountain Brook High School

► Bo Bailey, academic skills

► Anna Bandy, special education

► Kelly Chaffin, special education

► Nicole Conrad, English

► Steven Conger, P.E.

► Brooke Dennis, broadcast

► Margaret Denton, business

► Jane Ganey, theater

► Millie Gannon, special education

► Jessica Heine, English

► Veronica Lyle, special education

► Taylor Ryan, business

► Anne Shuleva, English

► Brandy Shotts, English

► Scottie Wilson, math

► Edwin Del Rosario, custodian

► I Lucero Garusta, custodian

► Freddie Licud, custodian

► Virginia Luck, special education aide

► Susan Milliman, counseling secretary

► Thomas Perry, special education aide

► Nicki Rogers, CNP worker

► Melynda Woods, CNP worker

► Shawn Conner, special education aide

Central Office

► Meshon Caswell, administrative assistant

► William Galloway, communications/PR specialist

System

► Denise Alvis, district CNP worker

► Ann Hollis, district EDP worker

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools; edited by Village Living staff.