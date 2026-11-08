Setting the tone

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Friday nights under the lights at Spartan Stadium bring their own brand of pageantry, with the Mountain Brook High School band and the Dorians dance team both playing a role in the atmosphere. The drum majors lead the charge before kickoff, and by halftime, the band’s formations and sound fill the stadium while the Dorians add another layer of polish. An elite group of dancers who earned their spots through auditions, the Dorians bring a level of precision that matches the band note for note. Together, they turn the sidelines into as much of a show as the game itself.