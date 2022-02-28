Student performers, staff earn praise

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. MBJH Spanish teacher Sydney Dismukes and School Resource Officer Lance Ziska. × 2 of 2 Expand Officer Lance Ziska of the Mountain Brook Police Department is the new School Resource Officer at Mountain Brook Junior High. Prev Next

In this roundup of news from Mountain Brook Schools, we meet students who've won plaudits for their artistic talents, a young teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High who's already earning praise in her field, the new School Resource Officer at MBJH and an award-winning school counselor.

ALL THAT JAZZ

Mountain Brook High School had four students selected to the Alabama All-State Jazz Band during the Alabama Music Educators Association conference at the BJCC in January: Drury Anderson, Bronze Band percussion; Creed Allen, Bronze Band vibraphone; Alan Mobley Burgos, Silver Band piano; and Teddy Kent, Silver Band bass.

STAR PLAYERS

Mountain Brook High School Theatre competed at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition at Troy University in December, and MBHS students placed in five of the 11 individual events in which they competed.

Anna Bella Foster placed second for classical musical comedic (Intermediate Division)

Andie Hites placed third for playwriting (Varsity Division)

Amy Beth Hudson finished first in costume design (Novice Division)

Andie Hites was awarded first place in puppet design (Varsity Division)

Mary Margaret Stephenson was awarded first place in stage management (Varsity Division).

The MBHS production of "The Women of Lockerbie" was a Top 5 Best in Show, and actors Amy Beth Hudson and Aiden Reimer made the Alabama All-Star Cast.

A SPECIAL IMPACT

Sydney Dismukes, a Spanish teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High, was recently named the Promising New Teacher for 2022 by the Alabama World Languages Association. She was recognized at the January Mountain Brook Board of Education meeting. "Her ability to impact students and her desire for educational growth is special," MBJH Principal Donald Clayton said. "She is early in her career, but she is already a highly effective teacher."

'KEEPING KIDS SAFE'

Officer Lance Ziska of the Mountain Brook Police Department is the new School Resource Officer at Mountain Brook Junior High. He replaces Officer Josh Glidewell, who was recently promoted to sergeant and has returned to the MBPD Patrol Division. He joins five other SROs who serve Mountain Brook Schools. "Keeping kids safe is a priority of mine," Ziksa said. "I have the chance to build a relationship with students in this commu­nity. In this position, my job is to keep them physically safe but also mentally safe."

Ziksa has worked in public safety for 34 years, including stints as a firefighter and paramedic, and has worked in Mountain Brook for 18 years. At the MBPD, he serves as a firearms instructor and is a part of the tactical oper­ations and honor guard units. He has enjoyed his service with Moun­tain Brook because of the public support the MBPD receives. "I've never seen this much support from a community as it pertains to those in public safety," Ziska said.

AWARD WINNER

Casey Lancaster, the ninth-grade coun­selor at MBJH, was recognized at the Board of Education meeting in December after she received the Outstanding Member Award for 2021 from the Alabama Coun­seling Association. A licensed professional counselor, Lan­caster has been working in Mountain Brook Schools since 2005. She has been a member of the ALCA for 25 years. The organization is made up of counsel­ing professionals who work in education, health care, residential, private practice, community agencies and government.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

The next regular meeting of the Moun­tain Brook Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, March 14, at 3:30 p.m. at 32 Vine St.