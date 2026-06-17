Student showcase draws big crowd

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. The annual Mountain Brook Student Showcase on April 27.

A vibrant evening of learning and imagination lit up Crestline on April 27 as families gathered for the annual Mountain Brook Student Showcase, an event that continues to highlight the strength and spirit of the local school community.

This interactive celebration of student achievement featured nearly 70 themed tents. Visitors explored hands-on exhibits ranging from miniature electric villages and living history displays to literature-inspired presentations, robotics demonstrations and math-based challenges. Students also invited guests to join in playful activities such as putt-putt golf and Chinese jump rope, adding a lively, interactive touch to the evening.

Entertainment extended beyond the exhibits, with 10 student performances that kept the audience engaged throughout the night. Music, movement and creative expression filled the air, reflecting months of preparation and collaboration between students and staff.

Organizers credited the event’s success to strong community support. Parents turned out in large numbers, while teachers, staff and students dedicated their time after school to bring their projects and performances to life.

Though the showcase lasted just two hours, it offered a powerful glimpse into the daily creativity and learning taking place in Mountain Brook’s schools year-round.

OTHER NEWS

On May 7, Mountain Brook City Schools celebrated the retirement of 21 employees, with a combined 409 years of service to Mountain Brook schools and a total of 601 years in the field of education.

In the May Seal of Biliteracy Awards ceremony at the Mountain Brook Fine Arts Center, 116 Mountain Brook High School graduating students were honored. The Seal of Biliteracy was awarded by the Alabama State Department of Education in recognition of graduating students who have demonstrated an intermediate level of proficiency in English and at least one other world language.