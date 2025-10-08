Ten from MBHS named National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools Mountain Brook’s National Merit Semifinalists are (front row, l-r): Sisi Holden, Emmy Grace Cribbs, Polly Allbritton, Eleanor Couch, Ada Dapkus; (back row, l-r): Jeb Blair, Leo Eriksson, Max Benton, Harrison Dobbins and Zach Hendrickson.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,930 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring.

Official enrollment stats

Mountain Brook Schools also reported official enrollment totals for the 2025-26 school year. The district has 4,376 K-12 students, including 2,387 elementary students — the highest elementary enrollment in 13 years. There are 345 kindergarteners, 1,008 junior high students and 981 students at Mountain Brook High School. The district also serves 56 Pre-K students and nine “super seniors” participating in university partnership programs.

Teachers and staff recorded 10,913 contact hours of professional learning over the summer across 180 training sessions.

Schools ‘in demand’

Mountain Brook City Schools was ranked No. 4 on a list of the most in-demand school districts in the U.S., according to a joint report from Business Insider and Realtor.com. The study highlights communities where families are most eager to buy homes — even at a premium — due to strong school reputations and community support.