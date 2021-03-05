Metro Roundup: University of Montevallo ranks among top online education master’s programs

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Montevallo. University of Montevallo The University of Montevallo offers one of the top online education master’s degree programs in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The publication recently released its 2021 list of the Best Online Programs, and UM’s College of Education & Human Development ranked among the top in Alabama and in the top 70 in the nation for online education master’s programs.

U.S. News compiled the list while ranking online programs at schools across the nation based on five categories: engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technology and student excellence.

The College of Education & Human Development received high marks for graduation rate, small class sizes, student support, faculty expertise and more.

“The College of Education & Human Development at the University of Montevallo is proud to hold an established reputation in Alabama as an outstanding educator preparation program at both the initial and advanced levels,” said Dr. Courtney Bentley, dean of UM’s College of Education & Human Development. “In an effort to meet the needs of working professionals, we decided to move many of our graduate programs online. This national recognition reflects the ways we have worked to maintain the quality of Montevallo across these online formats.”

Submitted by Neal Wagner.