Will Davis appointed to Board of Education

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Will Davis is the newest member of the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education.

The Mountain Brook City Council appointed Will Davis to the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education on July 27. Davis replaces Jeffrey Brewer, who left the board in June.

Davis is the managing partner of Starnes Davis Florie LLP, where his practice focuses on healthcare litigation and regulatory matters, commercial and business litigation and personal-injury litigation. He is a 2004 graduate of Mountain Brook High School and has three children in the district. Davis also serves on the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation's Board of Directors.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow said Davis brings a history of supporting the district to his new role.

"I look forward to Will joining our tremendous board and supporting our schools and school community," Barlow said. "Will has been a longtime advocate for our schools, and I know his passion for furthering our purpose as a district will be reflected in his time on our Board of Education."

Davis said his background as both a graduate and a parent in the district will shape his approach to the position.

"I am honored to join the Board of Education and serve alongside my fellow board members as well as school and district leadership to support the excellence that is Mountain Brook Schools," Davis said. "As an MBHS graduate and now parent of three students, I look forward to using my experience to advocate for the continued success of our students, faculty, staff and school system at large."

Brewer, the CEO of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, served on the Board of Education since 2019. During his tenure, the school district and city of Mountain Brook pursued a 2019 millage increase that led to more than $75 million in construction and renovation across district buildings and campuses. Brewer also supported school administrators, teachers and staff through the pandemic and served as a community advocate for the schools during that period.

Barlow credited Brewer's business background and experience as a parent of four now-former students for shaping his contributions to the board.

"I am thankful for the service Jeffrey has provided over the years to our school system," Barlow said. "He had wonderful insight as a parent to four [now-former] students, business leader and supporter of our schools. Jeffrey brought his expertise to the board and had a service-based mindset of how to move our district forward and empower our people and processes. We are a better place because of his contributions."

Brewer reflected on his seven years on the board and the relationships built along the way.

"Serving on this board for the past seven years has been one of the greatest honors of my civic life," Brewer said. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside dedicated board members, outstanding administrators, talented educators and engaged parents who share a commitment to providing an effective, challenging and engaging educational experience for the students of Mountain Brook."

Brewer said his own children's experience in Mountain Brook schools shaped his view of what the board needs going forward.

"After watching my own children grow and flourish through their MB education, I see the benefit of having board members with children in the school system," Brewer said. "There is simply no substitute for the connection and perspective you gain with our schools through being a parent."