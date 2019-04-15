Writers Festival brings author, illustrator Kevin O’Malley

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liz Estess Kevin O’Malley, far left, sits with Adelaide Smith, Ellis Debardeleben, Olivia Short and Jack Peterson.

The first week of March, author and illustrator Kevin O'Malley entertained and educated the children K-6 of Brookwood Forest, Cherokee Bend and Mountain Brook Elementary for the 2019 Writers' Festival. The annual event has become a favorite tradition for students, parents and teachers within the three schools that take turns hosting each year. Cherokee Bend's new Media Specialist, Natalie Akin, was thrilled to find such engaging talent for her first Writers' Festival as host.

Mr. O'Malley travels throughout the year visiting schools and speaking about his road to becoming a writer and illustrator. He has a very animated approach to motivate the children and keep them laughing hysterically at the same time.

O'Malley explains, "I've been told that I act 'just like Robin Williams' (this is a great compliment, though I think a bit overstated). I start by explaining how I got started drawing and how I began doing children's books. Then, as a group, we re-tell a fairytale or folktale, whatever story fits the mood of the group. I always draw the story out on over-sized paper."

A few of the many O'Malley favorites are the Captain Raptor books and illustrations from the Miss Malarkey series. Students also had an opportunity to personally meet and get a book signed by Mr. O'Malley. He took the time to talk with each student getting a book signed and even drew pictures inside some of the covers.

Submitted by Liz Estess