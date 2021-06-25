11U MB Southern Steal wins baseball championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sam Carroll. The 11U Mountain Brook Southern Steal baseball won the 11U OTM baseball championship game against Vestavia SBA by a score of 9-0.

The 11U Mountain Brook Southern Steal baseball team capped off an exceptional season by winning the 11U OTM baseball championship. The Steal defeated Vestavia Valor, the Homewood Patriots and won the championship game in impressive fashion over Vestavia SBA by a score of 9-0.

The Steal also finished runner up in the Mother’s Day Tournament at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, going 4-1 in the tournament. The team only fell short by a single run to the East Coast Sox in the championship game. The Ripken tournament included travel teams from six different states.

– Submitted by Sam Carroll.