Spartans come in at No. 7 in preseason poll

Mountain Brook's Rob Schoenvogel. Staff photo.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual preseason high school football poll Wednesday morning.
Mountain Brook will enter the 2025 season ranked No. 7 in Class 6A. The Spartans will open the season Aug. 22 at home against Demopolis, a team receiving votes in 5A.
Here is the full Class 6A ranking:
2024 champion: Parker
1. Parker (9); 14-1
2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 9-3
3. Saraland (2); 13-1
4. Spain Park; 12-1
5. Pike Road (1); 10-4
6. Oxford; 13-1
7. Mountain Brook; 8-4
8. Muscle Shoals; 9-3
9. Hartselle; 9-3
10. Spanish Fort; 9-3
Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (5-6), Gadsden City (6-4), Homewood (9-3), Russell Co. (9-3), St. Paul's (9-3), Fort Payne (10-3), Hueytown (9-4), Chelsea (6-5), Athens (8-3), Helena (6-4).
The 2025 preseason of the award-winning Under the Lights magazine will be out soon. To have one delivered to your home, click this link.