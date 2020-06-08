9 Spartans honored on All-South Metro team

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jasper at Mountain Brook BSB Mountain Brook’s Edward Berry (17) pitches in the second game of a doubleheader between Jasper and Mountain Brook at Spartan Field on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Spartan Field. The Spartans defeated Jasper 2-0 to win the series Friday night. Photo by Erin Nelson

With the decision by the Alabama Sports Writers Association to not publish an all-state baseball team from the truncated 2020 season, we at Starnes Media decided to put together an All-South Metro team from the high school baseball season for the first time. Mountain Brook was in the midst of a great season when it was cut short, but nine Spartans made the cut for this postseason team.

FIRST TEAM

Edward Berry, Mountain Brook; went a perfect 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 28 innings. Pitcher: Reid Gongwer, Chelsea; won all four decisions, struck out 30 in 24 innings and posted a 0.58 ERA.

Will Heisler, Homewood; went 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA, striking out 30 in 22 ⅓ innings. Pitcher: Graham Duncan, Vestavia Hills; went 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 1.12 walks plus hits per inning pitched.

Harrison Ware, Mountain Brook; hit for a .347 average with 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored. First baseman: Jackson Webster, Chelsea; was a force in the Hornets’ lineup, hitting .436 with a .542 on-base percentage and drove in 10 runs.

Mitchell Pierce, Oak Mountain; hit for a .389 average with nine RBIs and 12 runs. Third baseman: Wesley Helms, Briarwood; led the Lions with a .450 batting average.

Hudson Boren, Hewitt-Trussville; finished the year on an 11-game hitting streak and hit .414 with 16 runs scored and 11 RBIs. Infield: Carson McKinney, Briarwood; the infielder and pitcher went 3-1 with a 1.78 ERA on the mound for the Lions.

Carter Sidor, Spain Park; hit for a .463 average with 15 RBIs, 13 runs scored and seven stolen bases. Outfield: Colton Ledbetter, Spain Park; led the Jags’ offense with four home runs and 14 RBIs, adding 18 runs and 17 stolen bases while posting a .414 average.

Mason Maners, Vestavia Hills; hit for a .481 average with a .569 on-base percentage to go along with 12 stolen bases. Outfield: Jackson Smitherman, Homewood; had a great season for the Patriots, hitting .529 with 18 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Robby Ashford, Hoover; hit .353 with 18 RBIs and 15 runs scored to go along with six stolen bases. Utility: Colson Lawrence, Hoover; went 2-1 with 26 strikeouts on the mound, and hit .333 with nine RBIs and 20 runs for the Bucs.

SECOND TEAM

Curt Gann, Mountain Brook; went 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA for the Spartans. Pitcher: Jake Rivers, Oak Mountain; posted a 2-0 mark with a 1.61 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Eli Mefford, Spain Park; went 4-1 with a 0.94 ERA and 20 strikeouts. Pitcher: Connor Ball, Chelsea; went 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 28 ⅔ innings.

Davis Young, Hoover; hit .351 with two homers and 12 RBIs. First baseman: Cole Sester, Oak Mountain; hit .439 with 11 RBIs, while also going 2-1 on the mound.

Tyler Mauldin, Hewitt-Trussville; scored nine runs along with posting a 4-0 pitching record and 0.75 ERA, including a no-hitter. Third baseman: Davis Gillespie, Oak Mountain; hit .372 with a home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs.

Alex Gauld, Mountain Brook; hit .309, driving in 16 runs and scoring 16 runs. Infield: JT Weisberg, John Carroll; hit for a .400 average, scoring 12 runs.

Brock Payne, Mountain Brook; hit .357, knocking in nine runs and scoring 12. Outfield: Will Yarbro, Mountain Brook; drove in 19 runs and scored 14 runs.

Davis White, Mountain Brook; hit .320 with 16 RBIs. Outfield: Evan Radford, Hoover; played first base and outfield and helped lead the Bucs to a 12-4 record.

Noah Lessley, Clay-Chalkville; pitched and played outfield, posting a 0.44 ERA in 16 innings. Utility: Tyler Waugh, Briarwood; hit .394 with a .522 on-base percentage, driving in 13 runs.

