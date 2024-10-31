Accolades: Spartans standouts

×
Photo by Richard Force.
Mountain Brook running back Lawson McKnight (23) runs with the ball during a game against Pell City on Sept. 13 at Spartan Stadium.
- Mountain Brook RB Lawson McKnight: Ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Pell City on Sept. 13.
- RB Stuart Andrews: Has been a workhorse for the Spartans, carrying it 30 times in multiple games. In a win over Homewood on Sept. 27, he gained 211 yards and scored a touchdown. In the win over Pinson Valley on Oct. 10, Andrews carried 33 more times for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
- Kicker Anderson Roberts: Kicked two field goals in wins over Pell City on Sept. 13 and over Homewood on Sept. 27, including a 40-yarder against Pell City.
- QB Cayden Hofbauer: totaled 261 yards in a one-point loss to Oxford on Sept. 20. Hofbauer completed his first six passes for 160 yards and ran for 101 yards.
- DB Hayes Windle: Intercepted a key pass in the win over Homewood on Sept. 27. He also returned an interception for touchdown in the win over Pinson Valley on Oct. 10.
- Frank Lee and Hampton King: Recovered fumbles in the game against Clay-Chalkville on Oct. 4.