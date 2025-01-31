AHSAA announces future Super 7 sites

× Expand Staff photo Protective Stadium will host the AHSAA Super 7 Championships in 2025 and 2027. Staff photo.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association on Wednesday approved a change to the site rotation of the Super 7 Championships, the annual event that crowns the high school football champions in each classification.

The Central Board of Control held its annual winter meeting Wednesday in Montgomery, with AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon announcing that Birmingham and Mobile will alternate hosting the Super 7 over the next four years.

Montgomery and Troy also put in bids to be added to the rotation, according to previous reporting by the Tuscaloosa News, but Mobile was the only one added to the mix.

“I want to thank all the cities that showed interest in hosting our Super 7 football championships in the coming years,” Harmon said. “All were impressive and could be outstanding venues for our Super 7 event. However, after much study and discussion, we concluded these two cities were our best options at this time.”

Birmingham’s Protective Stadium will host the Super 7 in 2025 and 2027, with Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile — on the campus of the University of South Alabama — hosting in 2026 and 2028.

Protective Stadium has hosted the Super 7 twice previously, in 2021 and 2024, as part of a three-city rotation that also included Tuscaloosa (Bryant-Denny Stadium) and Auburn (Jordan-Hare Stadium). With the new College Football Playoff 12-team format introduced in 2024, Tuscaloosa and Auburn would no longer be able to host the Super 7 given the potential of hosting a College Football Playoff game in future years.

Mountain Brook was most recently in the Class 6A state championship in 2022, when the Spartans played Saraland at Jordan-Hare Stadium.