Spartans remain in Class 6A for next 2 years

× Expand James Nicholas Mountain Brook vs. Vestavia Hills Football Mountain Brook linebacker Quinn Thomas (25) signals the safety during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, AUG. 20, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook AL. The Spartans defeated the Rebels 33-3. Photo by James Nicholas.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced new classifications Tuesday morning, effective for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The AHSAA reclassifies every two years based on school enrollment numbers. The top 32 schools are placed in Class 7A, with Classes 1A-6A holding roughly 64 schools.

Mountain Brook, which dropped down to 6A in the previous round of reclassification, remained in 6A. According to enrollment numbers provided by the AHSAA, Mountain Brook ranks 11th in enrollment among 6A schools.

Among schools in the Birmingham area, the most significant change in class was Chelsea, which moved up from 6A into 7A.

Region and area alignments for fall sports (football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving) were also released.

In football, Mountain Brook will gain almost an entire new set of region foes in Region 5. The Spartans will now take on the likes of Parker, Gardendale, Minor, Mortimer Jordan, Jackson-Olin and Woodlawn.

Mountain Brook moves from Area 9 to Area 10 in volleyball. The Spartans will compete with Pell City, Shades Valley and Woodlawn now.

In cross-country, Mountain Brook will be in Section 4 along with Parker, Briarwood, Gardendale, Homewood, Minor, Jackson-Olin, Shades Valley and Woodlawn.

As for Mountain Brook’s other football region foes from the past two years, Briarwood and Homewood are now in Region 3, Shades Valley and Huffman are in Region 6 and Chelsea is in 7A’s Region 3.

The past two years are the first time since the formation of the Mountain Brook athletics programs that the Spartans have not competed in the state’s highest classification. The Spartans have acquitted themselves well, particularly in the fall sports.

Football has advanced to the semifinals each of the last two years, volleyball has won back-to-back 6A state titles and the Mountain Brook girls won the cross-country state title in the fall.