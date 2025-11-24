All-South Metro Volleyball: Sullivan Lell named Defensive Player of Year

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook's Sullivan Lell. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 4 Expand David Leong David Leong Mountain Brook's Lucy Comer (24) passes the ball during a matchup between Mountain Brook and Vestavia on Tues, Sept. 9, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 4 Expand David Leong David Leong Mountain Brook's Mae Mae King (3) and Adele Moffatt (1) attempt to block the ball during a matchup between Mountain Brook and Vestavia on Tues, Sept. 9, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 4 Expand David Leong David Leong Mountain Brook's Darby Rhodes (32) passes the ball during a matchup between Mountain Brook and Vestavia on Tues, Sept. 9, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

The 2025 high school volleyball season featured some new faces making deep postseason runs. Hewitt-Trussville returned to the state tournament for the first time in 36 years, Briarwood announced its presence as a force once again and Spain Park made another deep playoff run in its return to state.

But there were plenty of players and teams that continued to make strong statements, as they have made a habit of doing. The Under the Lights All-South Metro Volleyball Team aims to recognize the top performers from the season.

Millie Burgess of Vestavia Hills is the overall Player of the Year after capping off her high school career with another brilliant season. She posted 424 kills and 294 digs, and her impact is far beyond the stat sheet for the Rebels. She will head to Jacksonville State University next season, recently signing with the Gamecocks.

Chelsea’s Alexis Rudolph is the Offensive Player of the Year, as the only player in the area to eclipse 500 kills in the season. Rudolph earns this nod, but it very easily could have gone to a number of players, such as Johnna Cox (Hewitt-Trussville), Bea Wiggins (Spain Park), Julie Roberts (Briarwood) or any of the first-team setters.

Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Lell is this year’s Defensive Player of the Year, as the junior libero finished with 477 digs and returned to the Spartans’ program to command the libero jersey. She is a University of Southern Miss commit and had a season to remember.

Hewitt-Trussville’s Andie Freedman is the Coach of the Year after taking her Hewitt-Trussville team to the program’s first state tournament appearance since 1989 and coming up a few points shy of reaching the final.

1st team

Outside: Millie Burgess, Vestavia Hills. One of the top all-around players in the area for several years, putting together a great senior season to top it off.

Outside: Johnna Cox, Hewitt-Trussville. Her efforts led the Huskies to their first state tournament appearance since 1989. She notched 466 kills and 272 digs on the season.

Outside: Alexis Rudolph, Chelsea. Racked up 511 kills and 298 digs, surpassing 1,000 kills and 500 digs in a stellar career that has a year left.

Outside: Bea Wiggins, Spain Park. She helped lead the Jags to the precipice of the state finals after a strong senior season with 487 kills and 353 digs.

Setter: Noelle Suellentrop, Briarwood. The sophomore had an outstanding season, going for 1,076 assists and 252 digs.

Setter: Cailyn Kyes, Spain Park. Finished with a sensational 1,144 assists on the year, along with 344 digs.

Setter: Kayleigh Nguyen, Hewitt-Trussville. Tallied 983 assists to spearhead Hewitt’s historic season.

Libero: Sullivan Lell, Mountain Brook. The future Division I player finished with 477 digs and led the Spartans back row all season.

Libero: Camdyn Kyes, Spain Park. The freshman has already established herself as a great player, posting 541 digs.

Libero: Cheyenne Conner, Hoover. Racked up 700 digs in a stellar season.

Middle: Ja’Niyah Mosley, Spain Park. The senior had 278 kills in another solid campaign.

Middle: Sydnie Broom, Hoover. The imposing middle blocker had 244 kills and 109 blocks.

Middle: Marley Cowan, Vestavia Hills. The middle blocker finished with 160 kills and 102 blocks.

Right side: Mae Noerager, Homewood. The Trinity University commit had 229 kills and went over 100 career blocks.

Right side: Marion Haskell, John Carroll. The Bucknell commit racked up 416 kills in a great season.

All-around: Julie Roberts, Briarwood

All-around: Abby Tingle, Hoover. A versatile player who finished with 310 kills, 70 digs and 63 blocks.

All-around: Kamryn Coleman, Homewood. A strong all-around player who finished with 826 assists, 125 kills and 109 aces.

2nd team

Outside: Sarah Johnson, Homewood. The senior went for 357 kills.

Outside: Caroline Whitehurst, Oak Mountain. The senior standout had 321 kills and 247 digs.

Outside: Aliyah Pooler, Hoover. Had 271 kills and 268 digs on the year.

Outside: Lucy Comer, Mountain Brook. The sophomore had an impressive year, going for 313 kills and 291 digs.

Setter: Darby Rhodes, Mountain Brook. The sophomore racked up 808 assists and 230 digs.

Setter: Isabella Marino, John Carroll. Put forth 616 assists to finish her career with 1,467 assists.

Setter: Addison Jenkins, Hoover. Had 574 assists and 232 digs.

Libero: Christiana Callens, Hewitt-Trussville. The leader of the Huskies defense had 544 digs and 158 assists.

Libero: Sophia Bagley, Chelsea. The senior took advantage of her opportunity and had 359 digs.

Libero: Lillie Hill, Vestavia Hills. Finished her junior season with 439 digs and 109 assists.

Middle: Walker Binkley, Homewood. The senior finished with 157 kills and 58 blocks.

Middle: Clara Crawford, Briarwood. The senior had a great year with 223 kills and 214 digs.

Middle: Layne Moller, Chelsea. The sophomore had 202 kills.

Right side: Claire Ogden, Vestavia Hills. The senior had 172 kills and 72 blocks.

Right side: Adele Moffatt, Mountain Brook. The junior went for 270 kills playing in multiple hitting positions.

All-around: Mady Kirkpatrick, John Carroll. The senior six-rotation player had 335 digs and 177 kills.

All-around: Betsy Smith, Oak Mountain. The all-around player had 318 assists, 168 digs and 114 kills in her senior year.

All-around: Kate Gordon, Oak Mountain. The versatile senior had 403 assists and 196 digs.

Honorable mention

Outside: Leighton Hendley, Briarwood; Helen Morrison, Briarwood; Peyton Harrington, Spain Park; Reese Wolfe, Hewitt-Trussville; Lucrezia Vavassori, Hoover.

Setter: Anna Burnett, Chelsea; Brynn Toenes, Hoover; Kendall Wilkins, Hoover.

Libero: Addison Wood, Homewood; Presley Hull, Hewitt-Trussville; Maria Binder, Hoover; Lilly Kerr, Oak Mountain.

Middle: Anni McCarthy, John Carroll; Loren Purnell, Hewitt-Trussville; Eden Rainbolt, Hoover; Ally Ross, Oak Mountain; Chloe Shumate, Spain Park.

Right side: Emory Congleton, Hoover.