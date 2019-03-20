All-South Metro Basketball Team: Watford earns Player of the Year honors

× 1 of 5 Expand Kamp Fender Trendon Watford (2) wants more from the crowd during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender) × 2 of 5 Expand Kamp Fender Colby Jones (3) leads a fast break during an AHSAA class 7A semifinal basketball game between Mountain Brook and Lee-Montgomery on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. (Kamp Fender) × 3 of 5 Expand Kamp Fender Lior Berman (32) euro steps through the defense during an AHSAA class 7A semifinal basketball game between Mountain Brook and Lee-Montgomery on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. (Kamp Fender) × 4 of 5 Expand Kamp Fender Alex Washington (4) runs the offense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Mountain Brook and James Clemens on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender) × 5 of 5 Expand Kamp Fender Mountain Brook's Emily Henderson (32) looks to make a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. (Kamp Fender) Prev Next

The 2018-19 high school basketball season has come and gone, with several student-athletes putting together exceptional seasons worthy of honoring. The inaugural Starnes Publishing All-South Metro Team aims to do just that.

From the Village Living coverage area, five-star prospect Trendon Watford was named Player of the Year, as he led the Mountain Brook boys basketball team to its third consecutive state championship. Watford averaged a double-double for the year, going for more than 24 points and 12 rebounds per contest. He finished his high school career with over 3,500 points and is the state’s all-time leading rebounder.

Guard Colby Jones was also named to the first team, and Emily Henderson was a third-team selection on the girls side.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Guard: Ahman Ellington, senior, Hoover; commanded the Bucs offense and averaged 24 points and three assists per game. He also shot 42 percent from 3-point range for the season and converted 89 percent of his free throws.

Guard: Kam Woods, junior, Pinson Valley; dynamic point guard who led the Indians to their first state title in program history. He averaged 25 points, three rebounds and two assists per game and has scored over 2,500 points in his varsity career.

Guard: Colby Jones, junior, Mountain Brook; averaged 14 points, five rebounds and three assists as a versatile guard in his first year with the Spartans.

Forward: Trendon Watford, senior, Mountain Brook; finished his career as the state’s all-time leading rebounder and scored more than 3,500 points.

Forward: Daniel Washington, senior, Chelsea; averaged over 14 points per game and shot 58 percent despite being the focus of the opposition’s defense each game. He also grabbed 8.5 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Guard: Luke Couch, senior, Vestavia Hills; led the Rebels to the regional final, averaging 15.9 points per game and making 85 3-pointers on the season. He knocked down three or more 3s in 19 games.

Guard: CJ Melton, senior, Hoover; versatile guard who averaged 16 points and seven rebounds on the season.

Guard: GaQuincy McKinstry, sophomore, Pinson Valley; explosive guard who notched 14 points per game on the season. He beat Huffman with a buzzer-beater in the regional final as well.

Forward: Logan Padgett, senior, Homewood; the three-year starter and Samford signee finished his career with over 1,000 points and averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds on the year.

Forward: Geordon Pollard, senior, Pinson Valley; averaged 10 points and seven rebounds while blocking 50 shots on the year, as he finished his career with a football and basketball state championship.

THIRD TEAM

Guard: Hayden Lamey, junior, Briarwood; led the Lions with 18.2 points and corralled five rebounds per game. He also shot 35 percent from 3-point range and had a three-game stretch of 27, 30 and 30 points.

Guard: Austin Laatsch, senior, Spain Park; led the Jags with 9.8 points per game after transferring from Helena. He shot 38 percent from 3-point range as well.

Guard: Drew Dunn, senior, Oak Mountain; led the Eagles with 11.8 points per game and shot an impressive 41 percent from 3-point range, while providing tremendous on-ball defense as well.

Forward: Lior Berman, senior, Mountain Brook; played on each of the last three state championship teams and averaged 10.7 points for the season.

Forward: Paul Michael Hargrove, senior, Vestavia Hills; 6-foot-8 forward registered 11.8 points and seven rebounds per game as the Rebels’ anchor in the post.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guards: Alex Washington, Mountain Brook; Matthew Lanzi, Chelsea; Dayon Bryant, Clay-Chalkville; Cameron Glover, Hewitt-Trussville; Larkin Williams, Homewood; Zane Nelson, Oak Mountain; Cam Crawford, Spain Park; Jack Dicen, Briarwood; Evan Smith, Oak Mountain

Forwards: John Werszner, John Carroll; Antheny Carey, Oak Mountain; Michael Vice, Vestavia Hills

Player of the Year: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook

Coach of the Year: Darrell Barber, Pinson Valley

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Guard: Joiya Maddox, senior, Hoover; led the Lady Bucs to their second state championship in three years, averaging 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Maddox will play at Rutgers University next season.

Guard: Sarah Ashlee Barker, junior, Spain Park; led the Lady Jags and nearly averaged a double-double, tallying 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. She has committed to play at Georgia.

Guard: Skyla Knight, senior, Hoover; the UA Little Rock signee averaged 13.2 points per game and registered 81 steals on the year.

Forward: Amiya Payne, sophomore, Hewitt-Trussville; led the Lady Huskies to the state championship game for the first time in school history and averaged a team-high 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Forward: Jordan Parker, junior, Chelsea; led the Lady Hornets to a resurgent season, averaging 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game. She stepped up even more in area play, going for 16 points and 13 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Guard: Morgan Kirk, senior, Hewitt-Trussville; the unquestioned leader for the Lady Huskies. She averaged 12.9 points per game and converted 84 percent of her free throws on the season.

Guard: Kailey Rory, senior, Oak Mountain; eclipsed 1,000 career points as she averaged 15.6 points per game and racked up 100 steals on the year.

Guard: Pressley Rains, junior, Chelsea; tallied 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while establishing herself as the Lady Hornets’ top defensive player.

Forward: Hannah Edwards, junior, Oak Mountain; the 6-foot-6 center nearly posted a double-double, going for 15.1 points and 9.7 boards each game. She blocked 68 shots on the year.

Forward: Zoe Watts, senior, Homewood; the West Alabama signee averaged 13 points and six rebounds for the Lady Patriots.

THIRD TEAM

Guard: Emma Smith, freshman, Vestavia Hills; led the Lady Rebels' turnaround season with 10.3 points and seven rebounds per contest. In two varsity seasons, she has already surpassed 500 career points.

Guard: Ahrielle Parks, senior, Spain Park; averaged 13.3 points and 2.9 assists as the Lady Jags’ point guard.

Guard: Emily Henderson, senior, Mountain Brook; led the Lady Spartans with 10.8 points per game on the season. She shot 49 percent from 3-point range (60-of-123) and finished her career 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Forward: Aniya Hubbard, freshman, Hoover; notched 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest and shot over 50 percent from the floor in her ninth-grade year.

Forward: Leah Harrison, junior, Hewitt-Trussville; the left-hander tallied 11.3 points and 5.2 boards per game and was one of three Lady Huskies to average double figures in scoring.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guards: Marylane Graham, Briarwood; Erica Lockhart, Clay-Chalkville; Kaitlyn Ambrose, Pinson Valley; Bailey Bowers, Spain Park; Ann Vandevelde, Mountain Brook; Anna Wood, Vestavia Hills; Maddie Vaughn, Briarwood; Whitton Bumgarner, Mountain Brook

Forwards: Emily Scott, Briarwood; Erica Jones, Hewitt-Trussville; D’yona Jones, Hewitt-Trussville

Co-Players of the Year: Joiya Maddox (Hoover) and Sarah Ashlee Barker (Spain Park)

Coach of the Year: Tonya Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

Starnes Publishing produces seven monthly publications (280 Living, Hoover Sun, Village Living, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Cahaba Sun, Iron City Ink) and its sports coverage consists primarily of high school athletics at Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Homewood, John Carroll, Hewitt-Trussville, Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley.