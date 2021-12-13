All-South Metro Football: McMillan named Defensive Player of Year

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook linebacker John McMillan (2) tackles Austin quarterback Douglas (De'air) Young (17) during the second half of a football game between Mountain Brook and Austin at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Mountain Brook, Ala. The Spartans beat the Black Bears, 34-0. Photo by Laura Chramer × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook linebacker John McMillan (2) looks to tackle Thompson Wide Reciever Ryan Peppins (2) during a game between Mountain Brook and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Spartan Stadium - Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook linebacker John McMillan (2) during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Frank Nix Stadium - Shades Valley High School in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook wide receiver Sims Brown (16) opens a hole Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) during a game between Mountain Brook and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Spartan Stadium - Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook offensive lineman Wilder Hines (70) waits for the game to start during a game between Mountain Brook and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Spartan Stadium - Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) looks to throw a pass as Mountain Brook defensive lineman Gray Doster (90) moves in on coverage in a game at Waldrop Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook defensive lineman Gray Doster (90) tackles Woodlawn strong safety Jamien Banks (21) in a game at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook offensive lineman Rudy Harrison (79) and Mountain Brook offensive lineman Nelson Crawford (63) during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Frank Nix Stadium - Shades Valley High School in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook SG/LB Trent Wright (4) tracks the football during a game between Jackson-Olin and Mountain Brook at Spartan Stadium in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Mountain Brook, Ala. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer 20211105 Mountain Brook football vs. Southside-Gadsden Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) looks to tackle the ball carrier during the first half of a football game between Mountain Brook and Southside-Gadsden at Spartan Stadium in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Mountain Brook, Ala. The Spartans beat the Panthers, 63-0. Photo by Laura Chramer Prev Next

The 2021 high school football season has come and gone, with the annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team here to highlight the standout performances of so many players throughout the area.

After winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith is this year’s overall Player of the Year. He finished off a stellar high school career with another brilliant campaign, making contributions in all three phases of the game and showing great leadership as well.

Clay-Chalkville took home a couple of honors, with running back Edward Osley claiming Offensive Player of the Year and Drew Gilmer being named Coach of the Year. The Cougars went 15-0, regularly blasting opponents with a devastating offensive attack.

Mountain Brook linebacker John McMillan is the Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of the leaders on one of the best defenses in recent memory. The Spartans pitched seven shutouts in its 14 games, allowing 3.8 points per game in their 12 wins.

Player of the Year: Evan Smith, Oak Mountain

Offensive Player of the Year: Edward Osley, Clay-Chalkville

Defensive Player of the Year: John McMillan, Mountain Brook

Coach of the Year: Drew Gilmer, Clay-Chalkville

1ST TEAM

Offense

QB – Evan Smith, Oak Mountain: capped off an incredible high school career with 28 total touchdowns on the year. He rushed 1,110 yards and threw for 1,184 yards, leading the Eagles to the second round of the playoffs.

QB – Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville: put together eye-popping stats, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns on the way to a state title.

RB – Edward Osley, Clay-Chalkville: rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and scored 32 touchdowns in a remarkable season.

RB – James Hammonds, Hewitt-Trussville: at the top of the heap in Class 7A, rushing for 1,142 yards with 15 touchdowns.

WR – Omari Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville: led the area in receiving by a wide margin, hauling in 84 passes for 1,335 yards and 13 touchdowns.

WR – Marquarius White, Clay-Chalkville: led the Cougars dynamic receiving corps, eclipsing 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.

WR – Jackson Beatty, Mountain Brook: led an experienced Spartans position group with 769 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdown.

WR – Amare Thomas, Pinson Valley: hauled in 42 passes for 824 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Indians offense.

OL – Alex Moorer, Briarwood: a three-year starter and the Lions starting center, finishing with 45 pancakes.

OL – Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville: was the top lineman for a strong Huskies offense and a three-year starter.

OL – Wilder Hines, Mountain Brook: only gave up two sacks all season.

OL – Cameron Ambrose, Pinson Valley: the leader of the Indians line, grading out over 90% every game.

OL – Hoke Smith, Vestavia Hills: led the Rebels offensive line with an 84% grade and 22 knockdowns.

ATH – Cole Turner, Vestavia Hills: did a little bit of everything for the Rebels, hauling in 42 passes for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as accounting for touchdowns passing and returning punts and kickoffs.

ATH – Cooper Griffin, Chelsea: moved to tight end this season and caught 51 passes for 640 yards and four touchdowns, while also serving as the team’s backup quarterback and playing on special teams.

K/P – Peyton Argent, Hoover: made all 62 extra points and converted on 9-of-11 field goals.

Defense

DL – Gavin Nelson, Oak Mountain: finished his career with a stellar campaign, finishing with 96 tackles, 15 for loss and six sacks.

DL – Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville: wreaked havoc everywhere, finishing with 96 tackles, 10 for loss and four sacks.

DL – Garyson Maddox, Chelsea: finished with 67 tackles and five sacks while anchoring the Hornets’ defensive line in his third year as a starter.

DL – Gray Doster, Mountain Brook: lived in the backfield for a dominant Spartans defense, finishing with 10 tackles for loss.

LB – Jamarion White, Hewitt-Trussville: one of the top players in the area, racking up 127 tackles and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.

LB – DJ Barber, Clay-Chalkville: accrued 113 tackles and nine sacks in the middle of the Cougars strong defense.

LB – Jakhi Mullen, Oak Mountain: racked up 107 tackles with 16 for loss.

LB – John McMillan, Mountain Brook: made over 100 tackles for the Spartans, 10 of them for loss, forced eight turnovers and contributed 15 quarterback pressures.

DB – Reece Garner, Briarwood: finished with 106 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and six receiving touchdowns in an outstanding season.

DB – Taurus Metcalf, Pinson Valley: added 95 tackles and four interceptions for the Indians.

DB – John Ross Ashley, Vestavia Hills: intercepted four passes and recovered two fumbles.

DB – Corbitt Grundhoefer, Oak Mountain: finished with 84 tackles and intercepted three passes in a single game.

ATH – Garrett Murphy, Oak Mountain: contributed 128 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions, while making several clutch field goals as well.

2ND TEAM

Offense

QB – Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood: showed his value as a true dual-threat for the Lions, throwing for 18 touchdowns and running for 16 more.

QB – Bennett Meredith, Hoover: guided an explosive Bucs offense, throwing for 2,582 yards and accounting for 30 touchdowns.

RB – Ahamari Williams, Hoover: scored 20 total touchdowns in a strong year, rushing for 1,171 yards.

RB – Luke Reebals, Briarwood: despite battling injury much of the year, still scored 20 touchdowns with over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

WR – Mario Craver, Clay-Chalkville: exploded onto the scene this fall, scoring 10 touchdowns and flying past 800 receiving yards.

WR – Aron Marsch, Homewood: led a deep Patriots unit with 50 grabs, 634 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR – Ethan Hammett, Oak Mountain: made several big catches for the Eagles and finished with 510 yards and six touchdowns.

WR – Jay Butler, Briarwood: made big plays all season, racking up 527 yards and six touchdowns despite missing a few games.

OL – Nic Rigdon, Oak Mountain: the senior right guard graded out at least 86% in every game.

OL – Ethan Vickers, Chelsea: graded out 87% for the year in his second year starting for the Hornets.

OL – Cooper Johnston, Homewood: has started 24 straight games for the Patriots and graded higher than 90% most games.

OL – Nelson Crawford, Mountain Brook: senior leader for a Spartans attack that gained over 4,200 yards.

OL – Luke Oswalt, Oak Mountain: the Eagles right tackle graded no less than 81% all season.

ATH – Connor Ridderhoff, Chelsea: snapped on every extra point, field goal and punt for the Hornets without a miscue.

ATH – Carter Milliron, Hoover: a steady and reliable long snapper for the Bucs.

K/P – Mitchell Towns, Vestavia Hills: punted 36 times for a 37.9 yard average while also serving as the Rebels starting quarterback.

Defense

DL – Devin Finley, Clay-Chalkville: racked up eight tackles for loss and seven sacks.

DL – Holden Patterson, Briarwood: a great run defender who finished with eight tackles for loss and nie quarterback hurries.

DL – Corey Warren, Hoover: anchored a Bucs defensive line with 48 tackles and five sacks.

DL – Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville: finished with 60 tackles and 10 for loss, with 16 hurries and nine pass deflections.

LB – Haddon Stubbs, Briarwood: a versatile player for the Lions defense who nearly reached 100 tackles.

LB – Houston Owen, Vestavia Hills: posted 121 total tackles for the Rebels.

LB – Henry Watson, Homewood: finished with 111 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

LB – Trent Wright, Mountain Brook: had 105 tackles as one of the top players for the Spartans.

DB – Grey Reebals, Briarwood: picked off four passes for the Lions.

DB – Mac McCowan, Mountain Brook: broke up six passes and picked off a pair.

DB – Brian Condon, Homewood: made 81 tackles in the Patriots secondary.

DB – Jayden Sweeney, Clay-Chalkville: picked off three passes and made 46 solo tackles.

ATH – Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville: made big plays for the Cougars on both sides of the ball, scoring eight receiving touchdowns, returning a punt for a touchdown and intercepting three passes.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB – Cade Carruth, Hewitt-Trussville; Woods Ray, Homewood; John Colvin, Mountain Brook; Zach Pyron, Pinson Valley

RB – Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook; Will Waldrop, Mountain Brook; Michael Sharpe, Pinson Valley; Tucker Smitha, Vestavia Hills; Aaron Mason, John Carroll

WR – Ethan Anderson, Briarwood; Harvey Ray, Homewood; Jake Thompson, Mountain Brook; Keown Richardson, Vestavia Hills; Jabari Gaines, Hoover; Sky Niblett, Hoover; Cotton Peters, Hoover; RJ Hamilton, Hoover; Quad Harrison, John Carroll

OL – Harrison Clemmer, Briarwood; Ryan Gunter, Hewitt-Trussville; Sawyer Hutto, Oak Mountain; Cameron Griffin, Pinson Valley; Carson Moorer, Pinson Valley; Jack Dawsey, Vestavia Hills; Hill Stokes, Vestavia Hills; Nelson Greiner, Vestavia Hills; AJ Franklin, Hoover

ATH – Matt Miller, Hewitt-Trussville

DL – Miller Stubblefield, Briarwood; Emmanuel Waller, Chelsea; Zach Smith, Oak Mountain; BJ Diakite, Pinson Valley; Caldwell Bussey, Spain Park; Andrew Sykes, Vestavia Hills; Lane Whisenhunt, Vestavia Hills; Markus Clark, Hoover; Terrell Jones, Hoover; Andrew Parrish, Hoover

LB – Rodarius Sykes, Clay-Chalkville; Carter Engle, Homewood; Quinn Thomas, Mountain Brook; Carter Lehman, Oak Mountain; Mattox Vines, Oak Mountain; Jacobi Jackson, Pinson Valley; Davis Stewart, Vestavia Hills; Josh Carter, Hoover; Ashton Taylor, Hoover

DB – Rickey Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville; Parker Sansing, Homewood; Jones Beavers, Mountain Brook; Braxton Dean, Mountain Brook; Jamari Mosley, Spain Park; Jackson Ayers, Vestavia Hills; Will Cox, Vestavia Hills; Jacob Finley, Hoover; Dale Miller, Hoover