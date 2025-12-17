All-South Metro Football: Gray, Cooper lead Spartans with first-team selections

× 1 of 8 Expand Mountain Brook Rocco Gray blocks during a game between Mountain Brook and Parker on Friday August. 29, 2025 at A. H. Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 2 of 8 Expand David Leong David Leong Clay-Chalkville cornerback Deon Callins (7) intercepts the ball from Mountain Brook wide receiver Archie Andrews (19) during a game between Mountain Brook and Clay-Chalkville on Fri, Oct. 3, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 8 Expand COPYRIGHT AEM PHOTOGRAPHY Defenders LB Miller Lee and Boyd Cooper blitz Oxford's Maddox Mims late in the game Miller Lee and Boyd Cooper blitz Oxford's Maddox Mims late in the game- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 8 Expand Mountain Brook quarter back Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 8 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 8 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 8 Expand Mountain Brook's Rob Schoenvogel (53) holds off Jacolby Rogers (24) against Hueytown Friday September 5, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey Photography × 8 of 8 Expand Mountain Brook lineback Miller Lee (11) anticipates the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. Prev Next

Each year presents a mixed bag when it comes to individual performances. Some of the top players in the area put forth the great seasons expected of them. Others, however, come out of nowhere and emerge as the new stars of the area.

The 2025 high school football season presented exactly that. Brock Bradley, the Spain Park quarterback, earns the Under the Lights All-South Metro Player of the Year award for the second straight year. He completed his senior year with another incredible campaign, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and leading a young Spain Park team to another impressive season.

Parker Floyd earns a share of the Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight year, posting yet another 100-tackle season and leading the Hewitt-Trussville defense to another lights-out campaign.

Then there are players who ascended to a new level, each capitalizing on the opportunity to become a top player on their team.

Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson and Clay-Chalkville’s Aaron Frye share the Offensive Player of the Year honors, posting tremendous dual-threat seasons to cap off their high school careers.

Gage Nasworthy, Briarwood linebacker, will be one of the Defensive Players of the Year, as well, after leading the area in tackles by a wide margin.

Player of the Year: Brock Bradley, Spain Park

Offensive Player of the Year: Kaleb Carson, Homewood, and Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville

Defensive Player of the Year: Parker Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville, and Gage Nasworthy, Briarwood

Coach of the Year: Stuart Floyd, Clay-Chalkville

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Kaleb Carson, Homewood; entered his name into the Homewood record books with a big year, throwing for 2,697 yards with 29 touchdowns and rushing for 726 yards with 14 touchdowns.

QB: Brock Bradley, Spain Park; threw for 2,939 yards and 32 touchdowns to lead the Jags back to the playoffs.

RB: Joshua Woods, Clay-Chalkville; ran for 1,546 yards and 24 touchdowns.

RB: Marty Myricks, Oak Mountain; one of two area running backs to go over 1,000 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns.

WR: Corey Barber, Clay-Chalkville; was still one of the top receivers in the area despite being the target of opposing defenses, going for 1,130 yards and 13 scores.

WR: Tomon Felton, Homewood; had 1,160 yards and 10 touchdowns in a breakout season.

WR: Kena Rego, Spain Park; went for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone season at Spain Park.

WR: Dylan Cope, Hewitt-Trussville; posted 905 yards and nine touchdowns as the top Huskies target.

TE: Nasir Ray, Clay-Chalkville; the “Swiss Army knife” of the Cougars offense, scoring five receiving touchdowns.

OL: Caleb Boylan, Vestavia Hills; started for three years at center, finishing with a 90% grade this season.

OL: Carter Fountain, Briarwood; one of the Lions’ leaders, starting for three years and grading out at 95%.

OL: JT Jones, Clay-Chalkville; one of the top linemen in the state, heading to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.

OL: Hudson Reed, Spain Park; an Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic selection as a leader on the Jags offense.OL: Rocco Gray, Mountain Brook; played several different positions for the Spartans and started 37 games over three years.

ATH: Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville; threw for 2,305 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns.

ATH: Charlie Taaffe, Vestavia Hills; threw for 1,592 yards and rushed for 827 in just nine games, totaling 29 touchdowns.

ATH: Jonah Winston, Hoover; one of the most versatile players in the state, rushing for 625 yards and totaling eight touchdowns.

K: Joseph Del Toro, Clay-Chalkville; converted all of his extra points for the state champions.

P: Ryan Swetz, John Carroll; averaged a whopping 47 yards per punt.

ST: Hardy Butler, Homewood; one of the top-ranked long snappers in the state.

ST: Tyler Kirkland, Chelsea; no bad snaps in four seasons as the starting long snapper.

Defense

DL: Nic Gagliano, John Carroll; registered 92 total tackles despite being double-teamed frequently.

DL: Jovon Pulliam, Hoover; finished with 91 tackles and nine sacks on a loaded defensive line.

DL: Colton McIntyre, Clay-Chalkville; another disruptive campaign, with 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

DL: Boyd Cooper, Mountain Brook; finished with 55 tackles and 10 for loss.

LB: Parker Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville; another triple-digit tackle season, with 103 tackles and 11 for loss.

LB: Gage Nasworthy, Briarwood; led the area in tackles with 161, including three pass breakups.

LB: EJ Kerley, Spain Park; reached 100 tackles as the leader of the Jags defense.

LB: Alex Plaia, John Carroll; finished with 137 tackles and forced two fumbles.

DB: Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, Oak Mountain; broke up five passes and totaled 40 tackles despite being thrown away from.

DB: Tate Burdeshaw, Homewood; intercepted three passes and totaled 89 tackles from the safety spot.

DB: Will Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville; another stellar campaign with 75 tackles.

DB: Xavier Starks, Clay-Chalkville; finished with 68 tackles and 16 pass breakups.

ATH: Woogie Crawford, Hewitt-Trussville; had 100 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Cayden Hofbauer, Mountain Brook; threw for 1,666 yards and 16 touchdowns while nearly rushing for 1,000 yards, as well.

QB: Kaleb Freeman, Hoover; threw for 2,130 yards and had 23 total touchdowns.

RB: Chase Malone, Chelsea; finished with 822 yards and 12 touchdowns while battling injuries.

RB: Deuce Alston, Hewitt-Trussville; finished with 694 yards and nine touchdowns.

WR: Luke Stubbs, Vestavia Hills; caught 54 passes for 726 yards and four touchdowns.

WR: Mason McClure, Spain Park; came on strong this year with 826 yards and nine scores.

WR: Jeremiah Tabb, Hoover; had 741 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bucs.

WR: Sam Canale, Briarwood; moved to receiver this year and posted 786 yards.

TE: J.T. Watts, Homewood; scored a couple of touchdowns.

OL: Luke Kelly, Oak Mountain; led the Eagles in knockdowns in his third year as a starter.

OL: Rob Schoenvogel, Mountain Brook; moved over from the defensive line and only allowed two sacks.

OL: Lamar King, Hoover; played three positions as a versatile piece for the Bucs.

OL: Brooks Dixon, Chelsea; had a 17-knockdown game and graded at 91% on the year.OL: Christian Bennett, Clay-Chalkville; paved the way for a strong running game.

ATH: Jackson Rankin, John Carroll; scored nine offensive touchdowns and a defensive touchdown and made 71 tackles.

ATH: CJ Davis, Hewitt-Trussville; scored eight total touchdowns.

ATH: Morgan Barnes, Chelsea; totaled 10 touchdowns.

K: James Bryant, Hoover; nailed all 10 field goals, including the 55-yard game-winner against Thompson.

P: Grant Morrison, Hoover; averaged 40 yards per punt, putting 14 inside the 20-yard line.

ST: Lincoln Anderson, Hoover; played center and long snapper for the Bucs.

ST: John Leith, Chelsea; one of the most versatile players in the area, kicking, punting and playing defense for the Hornets.

Defense

DL: Ethan Walton, Oak Mountain; had a huge season with 75 tackles, seven sacks and 17 hurries.

DL: Miller Lee, Mountain Brook; totaled 86 tackles and seven quarterback pressures.

DL: Keith Richmond, Clay-Chalkville; had 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

DL: Justyn Hartley, Hoover; had 75 tackles, 11 for loss and seven sacks.

LB: William Yoder, Oak Mountain; went for 106 tackles and a couple of forced fumbles.

LB: Porter Schott, Chelsea; the leader of the Hornets defense, finishing with 126 tackles and six sacks.

LB: Quinton Lowe, Clay-Chalkville; totaled 115 tackles and 17 for loss.

LB: Zay Brown, Clay-Chalkville; led the Cougars with 122 tackles, including 20 for loss and seven sacks.

DB: Hayden Chauvin, Hewitt-Trussville; finished with 61 tackles and led the Huskies’ secondary.

DB: Deon Callins, Clay-Chalkville; broke up 14 passes.

DB: Brandt Aho, Briarwood; registered 64 tackles and broke up seven tackles.

DB: John Martin, Homewood; intercepted two passes and made 54 tackles.

ATH: Trey Sanders, Hoover; went for 105 tackles.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Charlie Vacarella, Oak Mountain; Jack Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville; Zach Benedict, Hewitt-Trussville; Charles Dedmon, Briarwood.

RB: Stuart Andrews, Mountain Brook; Davis Griffin, Homewood.

WR: Kasen Lemons, Oak Mountain; Hunter Purdue, Hoover; David Walden, Homewood; Dane Whitehead, Briarwood.

TE: Hayes DeCoudres, Homewood.

OL: Pearson Tucker, Vestavia Hills; Adam Brooks, Chelsea; Hugh Tighe, John Carroll; Hank Freeman, Briarwood; Adrian Derico, Briarwood.

ATH: James Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville.

P: Harrison Hebert, Briarwood.

DL: Rodregus Lambert, Homewood; Jamarion White, Hoover; Baasel Alabsi, Hewitt-Trussville; D’ante Seals, Hewitt-Trussville; Randall Jaquez, Homewood; Paxton Ussery, Vestavia Hills; Garrett Witherington, Briarwood.

LB: Daniel Richardson, Vestavia Hills; JC Schwender, Oak Mountain; Miller Crumpton, Mountain Brook; Jarrett Goldsby, Hoover; Antonio Wynn, Hewitt-Trussville; Harrison Malone, Hewitt-Trussville; Jamario Yadao, Clay-Chalkville; Joey Luckianow, Homewood; Parker Lindsey, Homewood; Luke Eldridge, Homewood; Brooks Allred, Briarwood; Briston Hardy, Chelsea.

DB: Owen Wilbanks, Vestavia Hills; Kennedy Silas, Oak Mountain; Clay Mills, Oak Mountain; Kolby King, Oak Mountain; Caden Ali, Hewitt-Trussville; George French, Homewood; John Griffin, Homewood.

Starnes Media's publications cover several communities throughout the Birmingham metro area. Schools included for consideration on this team were Briarwood, Chelsea, Clay-Chalkville, Hewitt-Trussville, Homewood, Hoover, John Carroll, Mountain Brook, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills. The team was selected by Starnes Media’s sports department in collaboration with the coaches.