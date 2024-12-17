All-South Metro Football: Stuart Andrews is Offensive Player of the Year

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Stuart Andrews (10). × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC mntbrook_sside_fbl21_dh.jpg Mountain Brook’s Stuart Andrews tries to evade the tackle of Southside’s Koal Garrett during high school football payoff action on Nov. 8, 2024 in Gadsden, Ala. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) catches long pass during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) celebrates touchdown during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) reaches for long pass during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs for a touchdown during the Mountain Brook vs Shades Valley game on Oct. 24, 2024 at Frank Nix Stadium. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC Mountain Brook’s Stuart Andrews makes a run during high school football payoff action against Southside on Nov. 8, 2024 in Gadsden, Ala. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC Mountain Brook’s Stuart Andrews tries to evade the tackle of Southside’s Connor Strunk during high school football payoff action on Nov. 8, 2024 in Gadsden, Ala. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs a play during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) has plenty to smile about with his 127 total rushing yards and multiple touchdowns during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Huffman High School. Prev Next

The annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team, in conjunction with Under the Lights, has been selected to honor the top performers from the season. Before this year's full team roster is released, a few top performers have been highlighted, including this the All-South Metro Offensive Player of the Year: Mountain Brook junior running back Stuart Andrews.

Andrews was named the Offensive Player of the Year after emerging as the Spartans’ workhorse. Andrews carried the ball 25 times per game and excelled in an important role in the Mountain Brook offense.

