All-South Metro Softball: Kaplan named 2nd team

× 1 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook vs. Homewood Softball Mountain Brook's Edith Kaplan (25) readies during a game against Homewood. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook vs. Homewood Softball Mountain Brook's Ellie Pitts (20) pitches during a game against Homewood. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

The 2021 high school softball season was a showcase for many of the area’s top teams and players. Many of those players were known commodities, such as Spain Park’s Annabelle Widra and Hewitt-Trussville’s Crystal Maze. They have played and excelled on the varsity level since their middle school days.

But other players burst onto the scene for the first time and hope to become mainstays on the Starnes Media All-South Metro softball team over the next few years.

On this year’s team, Widra earns Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, while Hewitt-Trussville’s Anyce Harvey is Hitter of the Year after a spectacular year for the state champion Huskies. Lissa Walker of Vestavia Hills is Coach of the Year after taking the Rebels all the way to the state tournament.

Player of the Year: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

Hitter of the Year: Anyce Harvey, Hewitt-Trussville

Pitcher of the Year: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

Coach of the Year: Lissa Walker, Vestavia Hills

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Macey Ogle, John Carroll; led the Cavaliers at the plate and in the circle. She finished the year with a .523 batting average and 63 runs batted in and posted an 18-8 pitching record with a 2.54 earned run average.

Pitcher: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park; capped off an incredible career by posting a 20-5 record with a 1.20 ERA. She also hit a career high 15 home runs and drove in 47 runs while hitting .490.

Pitcher: Brookelyn Cannon, Hoover; led the Buccaneers to the state tournament, going 21-8 with a 2.48 ERA in the circle and driving in 43 runs at the dish.

Catcher: Campbell Hecklinski, Hoover; led the Bucs with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs and produced many clutch hits.

First base: Crystal Maze, Hewitt-Trussville; hit .445 with eight homers and 38 RBIs while battling injury all season, finishing off her Huskies career with a state title.

Second base: Hannah Dorsett, Hewitt-Trussville; hit second for the dominant Huskies offense, hitting .435, driving in 38 runs and stealing 33 bases.

Third base: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville; posted a monster season at the plate, hitting .523 with 17 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Shortstop: Jenna Lord, Hewitt-Trussville; the Alabama signee racked up an area-high 87 RBIs, finishing the year with a .475 average and 13 homers as well.

Infield: Lydia Coleman, Spain Park; a stellar all-around player for the Jags, Coleman hit .523 with nine homers and 34 RBIs on the year. She also stole 33 bases.

Infield: Sarah Katona, Oak Mountain; eclipsed the .400 mark at the plate and finished with six homers and 39 RBIs on the year.

Outfield: Dawn Autry, Oak Mountain; set the table for the Eagles offense all year, hitting .444 with eight homers.

Outfield: Anyce Harvey, Hewitt-Trussville; put together an outstanding year at the plate, posting a .566 average and .610 on-base percentage. She also hit 11 homers, drove in 70 runs and scored 85 runs, primarily from the leadoff spot.

Outfield: Jakaria Byrd, Homewood; hit .505 for the Patriots and stole 31 bases.

Utility: Charlotte Phillips, John Carroll; had a big year for the Cavs behind the plate, hitting .491 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs.

Utility: Gwynnie Hornibrook, Vestavia Hills; hit six homers and drove in 34 runs for the Rebels.

Utility: Charity Bibbs, Vestavia Hills; capped off her career by leading the Rebels at the plate and in the circle. She hit seven homers and drove in 33 runs, while posting a 3.53 ERA.

Utility: Tyler Erwin, Chelsea; had a 2.40 ERA and hit eight home runs for the Hornets.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Lacy Marty, Oak Mountain; pitched a whopping 188 innings, striking out 233 batters and posting a 19-14 mark.

Pitcher: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville; went unbeaten as a freshman, going 16-0 with a 1.93 ERA for the state champs.

Pitcher: Sarah Hindman, Hewitt-Trussville; went 15-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 89 2/3 innings.

Catcher: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park; hit .386 and drove in 34 runs as a freshman.

First base: Riley Tyree, Hewitt-Trussville; hit .420 and drove in 53 runs while splitting time between first and catcher.

Second base: Olivia Bergert, Chelsea; capped off a strong career with five home runs and a .381 average.

Third base: Katie Flannery, Spain Park; drove in 36 runs from the middle of the Jags lineup.

Shortstop: Bella Foran, Hoover; hit .382, drove in 32 runs and stole 28 bases as a freshman.

Infield: Gracie Mills, John Carroll; got on base over half the time and hit .433 for the Cavs.

Infield: Kayla Franklin, Vestavia Hills; hit .388 and knocked in 20 runs for the Rebels.

Outfield: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll; put together an impressive freshman season, hitting .510 and stealing 34 bases.

Outfield: Gracie Hillman, Hoover; while battling injury, the sophomore hit .446 and stole 27 bases without being caught.

Outfield: Hannah Christian, Hoover; hit .406 as a freshman, driving in 25 runs and stealing 30 bases

Utility: Abi Allarde, John Carroll; got on base at a .510 clip and drove in 42 runs for the Cavs in her senior campaign.

Utility: Chloe Brittain, Spain Park; drove in 38 runs for the Jags.

Utility: Madi Mitchell, Hewitt-Trussville; hit five homers and knocked in 29 runs.

Utility: Edith Kaplan, Mountain Brook; led the Spartans with 34 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Ellie Pitts, Mountain Brook; Cameron Fountain, Briarwood; Ella Reed, Spain Park; Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills; Tori Hyde, Hewitt-Trussville.

Catcher: Maggie Reaves, Mountain Brook; Hannah Marler, Chelsea.

First base: Susanna Sheehan, Homewood.

Second base: Chloe Hontzas, Mountain Brook.

Shortstop: Ella Walker, Homewood; Ryleigh Merritt, Briarwood.

Third base: Hunter Dunn, Homewood; Natalie Romager, Chelsea.

Outfield: Emma Hawkins, Spain Park; Zoe Couch, Homewood; Blakley Watts, Spain Park; Lucy Spisto, Spain Park; Jadyn Buff, Chelsea; Katelyn Murphy, Hewitt-Trussville; Bailee Tramell, Hoover.