All-South Metro Softball: Reagan Rape named 1st team

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The Birmingham area continues to produce some of the best high school softball anywhere in Alabama, and the 2026 season was no exception. The All-South Metro Team aims to recognize the best players in the area for the season.

Corey Goguts capped off an exceptional career at Hewitt-Trussville, winning Player of the Year honors after another extraordinary year. Vestavia Hills eighth grader Kate Flanagan has burst onto the scene with a great season, while Harper Looney carried Hewitt to another state title, as the duo shares Pitcher of the Year honors.

Homewood’s Madison Letson broke a state record with 16 consecutive at-bats with a hit earlier in the season. She finished the year with an eye-popping .636 average and .688 on-base percentage.

Hewitt-Trussville coach Taylor Burt is Coach of the Year after leading the Huskies to yet another state championship.

Player of the Year: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville

Hitter of the Year: Madison Letson, Homewood

Pitchers of the Year: Kate Flanagan, Vestavia Hills, and Harper Looney, Hewitt-Trussville

Coach of the Year: Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Kate Flanagan, Vestavia Hills; the eighth grader dominated area hitters, posting a 21-4 record with a 1.04 earned run average and 174 strikeouts in 141 innings.

Pitcher: Harper Looney, Hewitt-Trussville; led the Huskies back to a state title, finishing 21-1 with a 2.32 ERA in 141 2/3 innings. She was a dominant 6-0 in the state tournament.

Pitcher: Jaley Young, Spain Park; went 11-5 with 109 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA for the Jaguars.

Catcher: Chloe Wade, Spain Park; batted .396 with 42 runs batted in and eight home runs for the Jaguars.

Infield: Erin Coleman, Hewitt-Trussville; one of the most productive hitters in the area, batting .407 with 72 RBIs and 72 hits for the Huskies.

Infield: Addison Ferrell, Vestavia Hills; put together a strong sophomore year, batting .393 with 57 hits and 29 RBIs.

Infield: Avery Chaney, Hoover; a steady presence at shortstop for the Bucs, batting .394 with 56 hits and 40 RBIs.

Infield: Julia Willingham, Chelsea; drove in 32 runs and hit .363 with 18 doubles for the Hornets.

Infield: Reagan Roberts, Spain Park; batted .338 with 52 hits, 29 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

Outfield: Reagan Rape, Mountain Brook; put together one of the area's best offensive seasons, batting .576 with 57 hits, 39 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

Outfield: Presley Hull, Hewitt-Trussville; one of the area's top hitters, batting .475 with 85 hits and 56 RBIs in 59 games.

Outfield: Madison Letson, Homewood; the area's Hitter of the Year batted .636 with 77 hits and 65 runs scored.

Outfield: Emily Williams, John Carroll; finished with a .465 average, 42 RBIs and 11 doubles for the Cavaliers.

Designated hitter: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville; the Player of the Year batted .618 with 29 home runs, 91 RBIs and 94 runs scored.

Designated hitter: Mollie Hanson, Hoover; drove in 45 runs and hit .346 with five home runs for the Bucs.

Designated hitter: Abby King, Spain Park; batted .389 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Jaguars.

Utility: Claire Carver, Hoover; batted .423 with 47 hits, 26 RBIs and 27 stolen bases for the Bucs.

Utility: Lorelei Beck, Chelsea; drove in 49 runs and hit .374 with eight home runs and 15 doubles for the Hornets.

Utility: Marian Cummings, Oak Mountain; went 12-7 in the circle with a 2.02 ERA while batting .427 with 32 RBIs at the plate.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Anne Hope Howell, Homewood; went 16-6 with a 2.74 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 110 innings for the Patriots.

Pitcher: Aaliyah Hayes, Hoover; the eighth grader went 10-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings.

Pitcher: Maxie Provost, Spain Park; went 14-5 with a 2.44 ERA for the Jaguars as a freshman.

Catcher: AT Goldman, Mountain Brook; batted .333 with 20 RBIs and seven doubles for the Spartans.

Infield: Rylie Redden, Oak Mountain; batted .427 with 41 hits and 19 RBIs for the Eagles.

Infield: Cate Bruce, Hewitt-Trussville; contributed as a freshman, batting .364 with 43 hits for the Huskies.

Infield: Molly Shea, Mountain Brook; batted .374 with 40 hits and 27 RBIs for the Spartans.

Infield: Allie Stuman, Homewood; batted .366 with 34 hits and 22 RBIs for the Patriots.

Infield: Kloeanne Smith, Homewood; batted .356 with 36 hits and 20 RBIs for the Patriots.

Outfield: Ryanne Head, Vestavia Hills; batted .372 with 42 hits and 28 RBIs as a freshman for the Rebels.

Outfield: Hannah Claire Miller, Hewitt-Trussville; batted .325 with 50 hits for the Huskies, including several clutch hits in the postseason.

Outfield: Emily Stuman, Homewood; went 10-2 with a 2.20 ERA in the circle and batted .449 at the plate as an eighth grader.

Outfield: Reagan Lawson, Hoover; batted .348 with 47 hits and 23 stolen bases for the Bucs.

Designated hitter: Chloe Krackenberger, Hewitt-Trussville; batted .359 with 60 hits and 37 RBIs for the Huskies.

Designated hitter: Klara Thompson, Spain Park; had 20 stolen bases and six home runs for the Jaguars.

Designated hitter: Kindal Whistle, John Carroll; batted .477 with 31 hits, 28 RBIs and seven home runs for the Cavaliers.

Utility: Morgan Minich, Mountain Brook; batted .400 with 30 hits and 32 RBIs for the Spartans.

Utility: Caroline Brown, Chelsea; batted .384 with 28 hits and four home runs for the Hornets.

Utility: Lilly Ferguson, Vestavia Hills; pitched and played second base for the Rebels, racking up 53 hits and 41 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Caroline Chaney, Hoover; Rachel Reed, Hewitt-Trussville; Maggie Bell, Hewitt-Trussville; Maddie Prevallet, Oak Mountain; Mackenzie Wedell, Mountain Brook; Charlotte Kearse, Mountain Brook.

Catcher: Ashley Heinemann, Briarwood; Taylor McLaughlin, Hewitt-Trussville.

Infield: Emily Renda, Hewitt-Trussville; Lucy Robinett, Homewood; Peighton Letson, Homewood; Teagan Huey, Spain Park; Addison Green, Oak Mountain; Hallie Kelly, Oak Mountain.

Outfield: Sadie Wilson, Chelsea; Jordan Weiner, Spain Park; Cheyenne Conner, Hoover; Jakayla Byrd, Homewood.

Designated hitter: Allie Whitaker, Spain Park; Marianna Murray, Mountain Brook.

Utility: Sadie Sutton, Chelsea; Anna Kate Shea, Mountain Brook; Larsen Cummings, Briarwood.