Several Spartans soccer players earn postseason recognition

Following a year in which the Mountain Brook High School girls soccer team won its first state title since 2013, several Spartans were recognized with postseason accolades.

On the girls side, Adam Johnson was selected as the large school Coach of the Year.

Junior midfielder Langston Lilly and junior goalkeeper Laine Minich were named first team all-state. The duo was also named Class 6A all-state.

At the all-metro level, Lilly was named a co-captain as one of the top players in the area. Lilly and Minich were named first team all-metro, while three others were selected second team. Midfielder Anna Mayor, midfielder Sophie Hicks and defender Lorelai Wei each received that honor.

For the Mountain Brook boys, junior defender Jude Smith was named first team all-state. Will Woodke, a junior midfielder, was named to the second team.

On the Class 6A all-state first team, Smith and Woodke were there, along with sophomore defender Henry McGahey. A trio of seniors made the second team, as forwards John Montgomery and Hurley Smith and midfielder Will Nichols were recognized.