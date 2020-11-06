Alumni congratulate MBHS volleyball team

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media State Volleyball - Hartselle vs MBHS The Spartans react as Mountain Brook head coach Vickie Nichols walks over to the bench with the with the Class 6A Championship trophy after defeating Hartselle in the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

To the 2020 MBHS Volleyball Team,

We want to take this opportunity to send a hearty "CONGRATULATIONS" to you on bringing home the program's fifth state championship since 2014! This season presented unprecedented challenges and your team overcame each of them like champions. As Mountain Brook volleyball alums, many of us never dreamed of the success our program has experienced over the past several years. As we've watched, in person and from afar, each championship has been special. But this one, in the midst of the hardships of 2020, feels especially significant. So, we wish you congratulations and we thank you for making your school, community, and all of us "has-beens" incredibly proud!

Green and Gold Forever, MBHS Volleyball Alumni

Jenny Heard Beckham ‘97

Kit Upchurch McCaffrey ‘97

Lelie Vickers Wright '97

Susan Jordan Russell ‘98

Ann Blair Holloway Gribbin '99

Megan Twitty Kincaid '99

Katie Bee Rogers Marshall '99

Mindy Whitt Reed '99

Mary Forman Samuels '99

Lynn Ellen Osborn Fuller '00

Julie Dreher Goodkind '00

Miller Beale Girvin '00

Robyn Reese '00

Jill Ceitlin Royal '00

Christine Grayson Smith '00

Chesley Michael Suttles '00

Katey Seibels Blair '01

Sidney Barnes Fry '01

Leigh Ann Clifton Geiger '01

Libby McCullough Kurz ‘01

Lyndal Sevier Walters '01

Stephanie Sussman Lorberbaum ‘02

Melissa Simpson Monaghan '02

Anna Kate Campbell Prum '02

Ashleigh Reimann ‘02

Jill Koretzky Wollner ‘02

Sarah Kate Sullivan Uriburu-Quintana '03

Mary Coleman Rogers Clark ‘03

Anne Womack Sanford '03

Mallory Stephens '03

Brittney Wise Gilbert '04

Sara Israel Levey '04

Mindy Lipsitz ‘04

Mary Lassiter Wood Chapman ‘05

Sarah Burton Dean '05

Liz Major Josey '05

Anna Catherine Roberson '05

Mary Elizabeth Roberson '05

Rebecca Lee Hassee '06

Amanda Sher Held '06

Lindsey Wise Key '06

Abby Womack Nevins '06

Maggie Vickers Schmidt '06

Erin Godwin '07

Morgan White ‘07

Leigh Wright '07

Megan Daily '08

Ginny Keel Mayhew '08

Zan Morgan '09

Lindsey Moore ‘09

Submitted by Anne Womack Sanford.