Lady Spartans claim area title

Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's Libby Geisler (10) goes for a shot during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team is starting this season's postseason run on a high note.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Spartans knocked off Huffman 67-54 in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament final to win the area tournament for the second straight year.

Huffman defeated Woodlawn over the weekend to reach the area tournament final against the Lady Spartans in the three-team area. Mountain Brook went 4-0 in regular season area play to earn tournament hosting rights.

In the championship game, Maddie Walter had a great game, posting a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Three others joined her in double figures. Avery Davis had 11 points and four assists, while Libby Geisler tallied 11 points and Ellie Halpern registered 10 points. Merrill Hines finished with eight points and five rebounds as well.

With the win, Mountain Brook will get a home game in the 6A sub-regional round. The Lady Spartans will host Minor in a game likely to be played on Friday evening.

Minor fell to Homewood in the Area 9 tournament final Tuesday night.