Spartans beat Woodlawn, move to area final

× Expand Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's Jack Bakken (24) looks for a pass during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team kept its season alive Monday night, with a 71-51 win over Woodlawn in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament.

The Spartans had the No. 2 seed in the area after losing a coin toss to Huffman, which is hosting the area tournament.

Mountain Brook got major contributions from several players, with five guys finishing in double figures.

Jack Bakken led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds. Braden Little and Mac Couvillion each finished with 13 points and three rebounds. Trey Davis tallied 10 points and seven assists, while Parker Wright also had 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

The win gets the Spartans a spot in the area tournament final against Huffman on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Both teams will be playing in the 6A sub-regional round Saturday. The winner will host a sub-regional game, while the loser hits the road.

Mountain Brook's girls will host Huffman at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area tournament final as well.