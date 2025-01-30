High school basketball area tournaments begin this weekend

× Expand Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's Maddie Walter (15) shoots a free throw during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The high school basketball postseason has arrived.

Mountain Brook's boys and girls teams will be playing in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments, looking to advance to the sub-regional round of the playoffs. The top two teams in each area tournament move on.

Mountain Brook plays in a three-team area, joined by Huffman and Woodlawn. The Lady Spartans posted a 4-0 record in area play, winning the area regular season and earning the right to host the area tournament. Woodlawn and Huffman will face off Saturday at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the tournament.

The winner will face Mountain Brook on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the championship game.

Mountain Brook's boys went 3-1 in area play, tying Huffman at the top of the standings. Huffman won a coin toss earlier this week to host the area tournament. The Spartans will face Woodlawn on Monday at 6 p.m. in the opening round. The winner takes on Huffman next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Sub-regionals will take place next Friday and Saturday.