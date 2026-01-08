Spartans boys remain No. 6 in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Mountain Brook center Hill McCluney (32) drives with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 8.

Mountain Brook's boys remain as the No. 6 team in Class 6A, as the Spartans have continued their strong play over the holidays. The Spartans won two of three games in a trip to Pensacola, and over the last week notched a win over Bob Jones and suffered a one-point loss to rival Vestavia Hills.

The schedule has gotten tough on the Mountain Brook girls, which is in the others nominated category in 6A. Despite being on a five-game losing streak, the Lady Spartans are clearly still a competitive team in their classification.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Pelham (20-0)

2. Shades Valley (16-3)

3. Cullman (18-2)

4. Gadsden City (20-1)

5. Oxford (14-4)

6. Mountain Brook (14-4)

7. Hazel Green (15-6)

8. Paul Bryant (16-7)

9. Murphy (16-6)

10. Huffman (13-8)

Others nominated: Blount (12-3), Buckhorn (10-11), Calera (14-3), Clay-Chalkville (13-6), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (14-4), Jemison-Huntsville (12-8), Lee-Huntsville (12-7), Minor (14-5), Muscle Shoals (10-5), Northridge (15-6), Pinson Valley (8-6), Saraland (15-5), Spain Park (14-7), Wetumpka (13-6).

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (17-1)

2. Hazel Green (18-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (15-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (17-2)

5. Stanhope Elmore (17-3)

6. Northridge (16-4)

7. Fort Payne (15-4)

8. Murphy (14-3)

9. Decatur (17-3)

10. Chelsea (13-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (13-6), Calera (11-5), Cullman (16-3), Gardendale (13-7), Gulf Shores (12-9), Hartselle (13-7), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (15-5), Minor (13-5), Mortimer Jordan (11-9), Mountain Brook (7-10), Oxford (8-8), Paul Bryant (11-4), Russell Co. (15-1), Shades Valley (13-4), Spain Park (12-8), Wetumpka (14-4).