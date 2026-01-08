Spartans boys remain No. 6 in latest ASWA poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 8.

Mountain Brook's boys remain as the No. 6 team in Class 6A, as the Spartans have continued their strong play over the holidays. The Spartans won two of three games in a trip to Pensacola, and over the last week notched a win over Bob Jones and suffered a one-point loss to rival Vestavia Hills.

The schedule has gotten tough on the Mountain Brook girls, which is in the others nominated category in 6A. Despite being on a five-game losing streak, the Lady Spartans are clearly still a competitive team in their classification.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side. 

Boys Class 6A

1. Pelham (20-0)

2. Shades Valley (16-3)

3. Cullman (18-2)

4. Gadsden City (20-1)

5. Oxford (14-4)

6. Mountain Brook (14-4)

7. Hazel Green (15-6)

8. Paul Bryant (16-7)

9. Murphy (16-6)

10. Huffman (13-8)

Others nominated: Blount (12-3), Buckhorn (10-11), Calera (14-3), Clay-Chalkville (13-6), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (14-4), Jemison-Huntsville (12-8), Lee-Huntsville (12-7), Minor (14-5), Muscle Shoals (10-5), Northridge (15-6), Pinson Valley (8-6), Saraland (15-5), Spain Park (14-7), Wetumpka (13-6).

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (17-1)

2. Hazel Green (18-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (15-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (17-2)

5. Stanhope Elmore (17-3)

6. Northridge (16-4)

7. Fort Payne (15-4)

8. Murphy (14-3)

9. Decatur (17-3)

10. Chelsea (13-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (13-6), Calera (11-5), Cullman (16-3), Gardendale (13-7), Gulf Shores (12-9), Hartselle (13-7), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (15-5), Minor (13-5), Mortimer Jordan (11-9), Mountain Brook (7-10), Oxford (8-8), Paul Bryant (11-4), Russell Co. (15-1), Shades Valley (13-4), Spain Park (12-8), Wetumpka (14-4).