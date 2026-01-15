Spartans boys at No. 8 in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook guard John Stephenson (0) dribbles the ball during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 15.

Mountain Brook's boys are now No. 8 in Class 6A, arguably the toughest classification in basketball. The Spartans suffered a five-point loss to Huffman before bouncing back to handle Woodlawn over the last week.

The Lady Spartans are in the others nominated portion of 6A, but have bounced back within the last week with wins over Huffman and Woodlawn in area play.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (16-4)

2. Paul Bryant (18-7)

3. Pelham (21-1)

4. Gadsden City (22-1)

5. Shades Valley (17-4)

6. Huffman (15-8)

7. Murphy (17-6)

8. Mountain Brook (15-5)

9. Cullman (18-4)

10. Minor (16-5)

Others nominated: Blount (12-4), Buckhorn (11-12), Calera (16-3), Clay-Chalkville (14-7), Gardendale (14-7), Hazel Green (16-8), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (16-4), Jemison-Huntsville (13-8), Lee-Huntsville (13-7), Pinson Valley (8-8), Russell Co. (15-4), Saraland (17-5), Spain Park (15-8).

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (20-1)

2. Hazel Green (20-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (17-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (19-3)

5. Stanhope Elmore (19-3)

6. Northridge (18-4)

7. Fort Payne (16-4)

8. Murphy (16-3)

9. Decatur (19-3)

10. Chelsea (15-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-6), Calera (13-6), Cullman (16-5), Gulf Shores (14-10), Hartselle (15-7), Homewood (14-7), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (17-5), Minor (17-5), Mountain Brook (9-10), Oxford (12-8), Russell Co. (17-1), Shades Valley (13-6), Spain Park (13-10).