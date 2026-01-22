Spartans boys at No. 9 in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Mountain Brook point guard JD Oliphant (5) brings the ball up court during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 22.

Mountain Brook's boys are now No. 9 in Class 6A, arguably the toughest classification in basketball. The Spartans took a four-point loss to Calera before rebounding to blow out Huffman in the last week.

The Lady Spartans are in the others nominated portion of 6A, but have won four straight and beat Calera and Huffman in the last week.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (17-4)

2. Paul Bryant (21-7)

3. Gadsden City (23-2)

4. Shades Valley (19-4)

5. Pelham (22-2)

6. Murphy (20-6)

7. Cullman (19-4)

8. Homewood (17-7)

9. Mountain Brook (16-6)

10. Huffman (16-10)

Others nominated: Blount (13-7), Buckhorn (12-14), Calera (17-4), Clay-Chalkville (15-7), Gardendale (15-8), Hazel Green (17-9), Jasper (18-5), Jemison-Huntsville (14-10), Lee-Huntsville (14-8), Minor (16-7), Pinson Valley (10-8), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (19-6), Spain Park (18-8).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (22-2)

2. Park Crossing (21-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (18-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (21-4)

5. Stanhope Elmore (22-3)

6. Fort Payne (18-4)

7. Northridge (20-6)

8. Murphy (19-3)

9. Chelsea (17-6)

10. Decatur (20-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (16-7), Calera (15-7), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Cullman (19-6), Gulf Shores (14-12), Homewood (15-8), Jackson-Olin (17-6), Jasper (19-6), Minor (17-6), Mortimer Jordan (13-12), Mountain Brook (11-10), Oxford (12-9), Paul Bryant (15-5), Spain Park (14-11).