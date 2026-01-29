Spartans boys rise a spot in latest ASWA poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 29.

Mountain Brook's boys are up to No. 8 in Class 6A, up a spot from a week ago. The Spartans knocked off Woodlawn 56-52 last week.

The Lady Spartans are in the others nominated portion of 6A, running up their winning streak to five games after a 50-26 win over Woodlawn last week.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side. 

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (20-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (24-2)

4. Pelham (24-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (20-5)

7. Homewood (18-7)

8. Mountain Brook (17-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (17-7)

10. Huffman (17-11)

Others nominated: Blount (13-9), Calera (20-4), Cullman (19-5), Gardendale (16-9), Hazel Green (18-9), Jasper (19-5), Jemison-Huntsville (16-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), Minor (17-7), Pinson Valley (11-9), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (21-6), Spain Park (18-9).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (23-2)

2. Park Crossing (23-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (20-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (20-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (23-3)

7. Northridge (22-6)

8. Murphy (20-3)

9. Chelsea (18-6)

10. Decatur (21-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (17-7), Cullman (20-6), Gulf Shores (15-12), Homewood (16-8), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Jasper (19-7), Minor (18-6), Mountain Brook (12-10), Oxford (14-9), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (19-2), Spain Park (14-12).