Spartans boys rise a spot in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook guard Braden Little (33) dribbles the ball during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 29.

Mountain Brook's boys are up to No. 8 in Class 6A, up a spot from a week ago. The Spartans knocked off Woodlawn 56-52 last week.

The Lady Spartans are in the others nominated portion of 6A, running up their winning streak to five games after a 50-26 win over Woodlawn last week.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (20-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (24-2)

4. Pelham (24-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (20-5)

7. Homewood (18-7)

8. Mountain Brook (17-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (17-7)

10. Huffman (17-11)

Others nominated: Blount (13-9), Calera (20-4), Cullman (19-5), Gardendale (16-9), Hazel Green (18-9), Jasper (19-5), Jemison-Huntsville (16-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), Minor (17-7), Pinson Valley (11-9), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (21-6), Spain Park (18-9).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (23-2)

2. Park Crossing (23-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (20-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (20-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (23-3)

7. Northridge (22-6)

8. Murphy (20-3)

9. Chelsea (18-6)

10. Decatur (21-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (17-7), Cullman (20-6), Gulf Shores (15-12), Homewood (16-8), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Jasper (19-7), Minor (18-6), Mountain Brook (12-10), Oxford (14-9), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (19-2), Spain Park (14-12).