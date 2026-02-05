Spartans boys at No. 8 in final ASWA poll

by

Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school basketball rankings of the season on Feb. 5.

Mountain Brook's boys remain at No. 8 in Class 6A, remaining in the same spot to wrap up the season. In the last week, the Spartans defeated McAdory and Clay-Chalkville, before falling to Vestavia Hills on Wednesday.

The Lady Spartans are in the others nominated portion of 6A, having knocked off Northridge and losing tight games to Clay-Chalkville and Vestavia Hills in the last week.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side. 

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (24-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (25-2)

4. Pelham (26-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (21-5)

7. Homewood (21-7)

8. Mountain Brook (19-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (18-8)

10. Minor (19-7)

Others nominated: Blount (15-9), Calera (21-5), Cullman (21-5), Gardendale (16-11), Hazel Green (18-11), Huffman (17-13), Jasper (21-6), Jemison-Huntsville (19-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), McGill-Toolen (17-13), Northridge (21-9), Pinson Valley (14-9), Russell Co. (19-6), Saraland (23-6), Spain Park (20-9).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (24-2)

2. Park Crossing (25-3)

3. Clay-Chalkville (22-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (22-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (26-3)

7. Murphy (20-3)

8. Chelsea (20-6)

9. Northridge (23-7)

10. Decatur (24-5)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-8), Cullman (21-7), Gulf Shores (16-12), Homewood (16-11), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Minor (20-6), Mountain Brook (13-11), Oxford (15-11), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (20-3), Spain Park (16-14).