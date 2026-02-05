Spartans boys at No. 8 in final ASWA poll

× Expand Mountain Brook point guard JD Oliphant (5) brings the ball up court during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school basketball rankings of the season on Feb. 5.

Mountain Brook's boys remain at No. 8 in Class 6A, remaining in the same spot to wrap up the season. In the last week, the Spartans defeated McAdory and Clay-Chalkville, before falling to Vestavia Hills on Wednesday.

The Lady Spartans are in the others nominated portion of 6A, having knocked off Northridge and losing tight games to Clay-Chalkville and Vestavia Hills in the last week.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (24-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (25-2)

4. Pelham (26-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (21-5)

7. Homewood (21-7)

8. Mountain Brook (19-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (18-8)

10. Minor (19-7)

Others nominated: Blount (15-9), Calera (21-5), Cullman (21-5), Gardendale (16-11), Hazel Green (18-11), Huffman (17-13), Jasper (21-6), Jemison-Huntsville (19-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), McGill-Toolen (17-13), Northridge (21-9), Pinson Valley (14-9), Russell Co. (19-6), Saraland (23-6), Spain Park (20-9).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (24-2)

2. Park Crossing (25-3)

3. Clay-Chalkville (22-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (22-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (26-3)

7. Murphy (20-3)

8. Chelsea (20-6)

9. Northridge (23-7)

10. Decatur (24-5)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-8), Cullman (21-7), Gulf Shores (16-12), Homewood (16-11), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Minor (20-6), Mountain Brook (13-11), Oxford (15-11), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (20-3), Spain Park (16-14).