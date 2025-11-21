Spartans basketball teams open season in top 5

× Expand Mountain Brook's Maddie Walter (15) shoots the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Fort Payne 6A girls basketball regional championship game on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first high school basketball rankings of the season on Nov. 20.

Mountain Brook's girls are off to a strong start, as the Lady Spartans look to back up their final four run from a season ago. They are slotted in at No. 3 in the initial rankings of the season.

The boys team is also off to a good start, winning their first few games of the year to appear at No. 5 in the initial poll.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side. The next set of ASWA rankings will be released in December.

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (5-0)

2. Hazel Green (3-1)

3. Mountain Brook (3-1)

4. Fort Payne (4-0)

5. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)

6. McGill-Toolen (5-1)

7. Northridge (3-0)

8. Stanhope Elmore (3-0)

9. Hartselle (3-1)

10. Buckhorn (5-0)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (2-1), Chelsea (2-2), Gardendale (3-1), Gulf Shores (3-2), Homewood (3-1), Jackson-Olin (5-0), Minor (3-0), Murphy (3-0), Oxford (3-0), Parker (3-1), Paul Bryant (3-0), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (3-1), Shades Valley (3-1) Wetumpka (2-1).

Boys Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (3-0)

2. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)

3. Oxford (3-0)

4. Jemison-Huntsville (3-0)

5. Mountain Brook (4-0)

6. Hazel Green (2-1)

7. Cullman (4-0)

8. Pinson Valley (2-0)

9. Minor (3-0)

10. Buckhorn (3-0)

Others nominated: Blount (5-0), Calera (3-1), Chelsea (3-1), Gardendale (3-1), Homewood (1-2), Hueytown (2-3), Huffman (1-3), Lee-Huntsville (3-0), McAdory (3-2), Murphy (4-1), Northridge (4-0), Park Crossing (4-1), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (5-0), Shades Valley (3-2), Spain Park (3-2).