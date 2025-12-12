Spartans basketball teams remain in top 10

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook forward Miller Lee (20) dribbles the ball during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its second high school basketball rankings of the season on Dec. 11.

Mountain Brook's boys and girls were ranked in the top five of the season's first rankings. In the most recent set of rankings, Mountain Brook's boys rose a spot to No. 4 in Class 6A. The Lady Spartans are now No. 10 after encountering a challenging stretch in their schedule.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (10-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-1)

3. Clay-Chalkville (9-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (13-1)

5. Northridge (11-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (10-2)

7. Chelsea (6-4)

8. Buckhorn (8-3)

9. Murphy (8-1)

10. Mountain Brook (6-5)

Others nominated: Calera (7-3), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Cullman (9-2), Decatur (11-2), Fort Payne (6-4), Gardendale (6-5), Gulf Shores (7-4), Homewood (9-4), Jackson-Olin (10-1), Minor (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), Oxford (6-1), Pelham (5-4), Pinson Valley (6-1), Saraland (6-2), Shades Valley (8-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-4), Spain Park (7-6), Wetumpka (10-2).

Boys Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (14-0)

2. Oxford (5-3)

3. Pelham (10-0)

4. Mountain Brook (10-1)

5. Shades Valley (10-2)

6. Cullman (11-1)

7. Hazel Green (7-3)

8. Pinson Valley (6-1)

9. Saraland (8-1)

10. Huffman (7-6)

Others nominated: Blount (8-1), Buckhorn (5-6), Calera (9-2), Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Gardendale (8-3), Hartselle (7-4), Homewood (5-4), Jasper (6-2), Jemison-Huntsville (6-4), Lee-Huntsville (7-2), McAdory (6-4), Minor (8-2), Murphy (12-2), Pike Road (7-2), Rehobeth (7-3), Spain Park (9-3), Theodore (6-4), Wetumpka (9-3).