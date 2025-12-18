Spartans boys at No. 6 in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook forward Miller Lee (20) guards the inbound pass by Homewood guard Josiah Batson (5) during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Dec. 18.

Mountain Brook's boys and girls played just once over the last week, with the girls blowing out Tuscaloosa County and the boys falling to the Wildcats. The boys are now at No. 6 in the rankings, while the girls are just outside the top 10 in a 6A classification that is loaded with quality programs.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (17-0)

2. Oxford (9-3)

3. Pelham (13-0)

4. Shades Valley (12-3)

5. Cullman (13-1)

6. Mountain Brook (10-2)

7. Saraland (11-1)

8. Lee-Huntsville (8-2)

9. Huffman (10-6)

10. Hazel Green (7-5)

Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Calera (12-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Homewood (6-5), Jasper (8-3), Jemison-Huntsville (7-5), McAdory (7-5), Minor (9-3), Murphy (14-2), Northridge (10-3), Pike Road (8-4), Pinson Valley (6-5), Rehobeth (7-6), Spain Park (10-4), Wetumpka (10-4).

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (11-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (10-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (15-1)

5. Northridge (12-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (12-2)

7. Buckhorn (11-3)

8. Murphy (10-1)

9. Jasper (11-1)

10. Decatur (13-2)

Others nominated: Calera (10-5), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Chelsea (7-5), Fort Payne (8-4), Gardendale (8-6), Gulf Shores (9-5), Homewood (9-5), Jackson-Olin (13-1), Minor (11-3), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Mountain Brook (7-5), Oxford (6-4), Paul Bryant (10-2), Pelham (8-4), Spain Park (8-8), Wetumpka (11-3).