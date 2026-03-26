Spartans baseball team ranked

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Sports

The Mountain Brook High School baseball team is off to a solid start in the 2026 season. 

The Spartans are ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the second set of Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the season.

As of the rankings, the Spartans had posted a 17-4 record and beaten teams like Pelham and Hewitt-Trussville in the early portion of the season.

Here are the full 6A baseball rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (17-3)

2. Hartselle (11-8)

3. Hazel Green (21-5)

4. Oxford (14-7)

5. Northridge (16-2)

6. Mountain Brook (17-4)

7. Wetumpka (10-2)

8. Fort Payne (12-5)

9. Rehobeth (16-4)

10. Cullman (10-3)

Other nominations: Athens (12-6), Benjamin Russell (13-4), Chelsea (11-10), Hueytown (13-12), McGill-Toolen (13-6), Mortimer Jordan (16-5), Pelham (11-6), Pell City (7-8), Pike Road (17-3), Saraland (12-5), Southside-Gadsden (9-8), Spain Park (14-6).