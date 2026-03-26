Spartans baseball team ranked

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Paul Barnett (3) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Mountain Brook High School baseball team is off to a solid start in the 2026 season.

The Spartans are ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the second set of Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the season.

As of the rankings, the Spartans had posted a 17-4 record and beaten teams like Pelham and Hewitt-Trussville in the early portion of the season.

Here are the full 6A baseball rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (17-3)

2. Hartselle (11-8)

3. Hazel Green (21-5)

4. Oxford (14-7)

5. Northridge (16-2)

6. Mountain Brook (17-4)

7. Wetumpka (10-2)

8. Fort Payne (12-5)

9. Rehobeth (16-4)

10. Cullman (10-3)

Other nominations: Athens (12-6), Benjamin Russell (13-4), Chelsea (11-10), Hueytown (13-12), McGill-Toolen (13-6), Mortimer Jordan (16-5), Pelham (11-6), Pell City (7-8), Pike Road (17-3), Saraland (12-5), Southside-Gadsden (9-8), Spain Park (14-6).