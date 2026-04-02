Spartans baseball team ranked No. 7 this week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Noah Crosby (18) tags home plate for a run during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

This week's Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball rankings are out.

Mountain Brook is in the mix of a highly competitive Class 6A top-level teams, and the Spartans are ranked No. 7 this week.

The Spartans are down a spot this week from last week's rankings, primarily as some other teams surged over spring break.

Mountain Brook is playing well at the moment, holding a 21-4-1 record through Wednesday. Over the last week, Mountain Brook earned wins over Oakman, Oak Grove, Westbrook Christian and Huffman, while having a tie against Oak Ridge to wrap up competition at the Gulf Coast Classic.

Here are the full 6A baseball rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (19-4)

2. Spain Park (22-6)

3. Cullman (14-3)

4. Hazel Green (24-5)

5. Oxford (17-8)

6. Northridge (18-3)

7. Mountain Brook (21-4-1)

8. Hartselle (13-11)

9. Pike Road (18-4)

10. Saraland (17-5)

Others nominated: Athens (13-8), Benjamin Russell (17-4), Chelsea (12-11), Fort Payne (14-8), Hueytown (13-13), McGill-Toolen (15-7), Mortimer Jordan (19-5), Pelham (14-6), Pell City (9-8), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (11-9), Stanhope Elmore (12-10), Wetumpka (13-5).