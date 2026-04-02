Spartans baseball team ranked No. 7 this week

by

Sports

This week's Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball rankings are out.

Mountain Brook is in the mix of a highly competitive Class 6A top-level teams, and the Spartans are ranked No. 7 this week.

The Spartans are down a spot this week from last week's rankings, primarily as some other teams surged over spring break.

Mountain Brook is playing well at the moment, holding a 21-4-1 record through Wednesday. Over the last week, Mountain Brook earned wins over Oakman, Oak Grove, Westbrook Christian and Huffman, while having a tie against Oak Ridge to wrap up competition at the Gulf Coast Classic.

Here are the full 6A baseball rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (19-4)

2. Spain Park (22-6)

3. Cullman (14-3)

4. Hazel Green (24-5)

5. Oxford (17-8)

6. Northridge (18-3)

7. Mountain Brook (21-4-1)

8. Hartselle (13-11)

9. Pike Road (18-4)

10. Saraland (17-5)

Others nominated: Athens (13-8), Benjamin Russell (17-4), Chelsea (12-11), Fort Payne (14-8), Hueytown (13-13), McGill-Toolen (15-7), Mortimer Jordan (19-5), Pelham (14-6), Pell City (9-8), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (11-9), Stanhope Elmore (12-10), Wetumpka (13-5).