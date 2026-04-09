Spartans baseball team rises 2 spots in rankings

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Sports

Mountain Brook High School's baseball team rose two spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings this week, ascending to No. 5 in Class 6A.

The Spartans currently have a record of 24-4-1 and are riding a five-game winning streak. Over the last week, Mountain Brook notched an area win over Huffman (12-0) and also beat Boaz (10-5) and Pell City (11-3).

Here are the full 6A baseball rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (22-5)

2. Spain Park (24-7)

3. Cullman (18-5)

4. Northridge (22-5)

5. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

6. Hartselle (17-11)

7. Hazel Green (25-8)

8. Oxford (18-10)

9. Pike Road (20-5)

10. Saraland (19-6)

Others nominated: Athens (15-10), Benjamin Russell (18-6), Chelsea (13-14), Fort Payne (17-8), Hueytown (17-13), McGill-Toolen (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (23-5), Pelham (15-9), Pell City (12-11), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (13-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10), Wetumpka (14-8-1).