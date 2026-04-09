Spartans baseball team rises 2 spots in rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) receives a pitch during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's baseball team rose two spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings this week, ascending to No. 5 in Class 6A.

The Spartans currently have a record of 24-4-1 and are riding a five-game winning streak. Over the last week, Mountain Brook notched an area win over Huffman (12-0) and also beat Boaz (10-5) and Pell City (11-3).

Here are the full 6A baseball rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (22-5)

2. Spain Park (24-7)

3. Cullman (18-5)

4. Northridge (22-5)

5. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

6. Hartselle (17-11)

7. Hazel Green (25-8)

8. Oxford (18-10)

9. Pike Road (20-5)

10. Saraland (19-6)

Others nominated: Athens (15-10), Benjamin Russell (18-6), Chelsea (13-14), Fort Payne (17-8), Hueytown (17-13), McGill-Toolen (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (23-5), Pelham (15-9), Pell City (12-11), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (13-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10), Wetumpka (14-8-1).