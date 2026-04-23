Spartans baseball wraps regular season at No. 6

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's baseball team is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the regular season.

The Spartans are set to host Parker in the first round of the 6A state playoffs, beginning with a Friday doubleheader at home against Parker.

Mountain Brook wrapped up the regular season with a record of 27-5-1.

Here are the full 6A baseball rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (28-6)

2. Spain Park (27-7)

3. Cullman (24-9)

4. Northridge (28-6)

5. Hartselle (19-11)

6. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

7. Oxford (24-11)

8. Pike Road (25-7)

9. Saraland (24-7)

10. Gulf Shores (21-11)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (23-7), Chelsea (15-17), Fort Payne (22-8), Hazel Green (27-9), Hueytown (22-14), McGill-Toolen (20-10), Mortimer Jordan (27-7), Rehobeth (20-9-1), Stanhope Elmore (20-12), Wetumpka (17-10-1).