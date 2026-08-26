Spartans rise to No. 6 this week

Photo by: Michael Jackson
Mountain Brook LB Graham Smith (10) attempts to sack the quarterback during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first in-season high school football poll of the year Wednesday morning. Mountain Brook climbed to No. 6 in Class 5A with 89 points after a 1-0 start, up from No. 9 in the preseason poll.
The Spartans were dominant in their season opener, blowing past Hueytown 60-18 last week. Mountain Brook hits the road again this week, playing at UMS-Wright on Friday.
Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.
The full Class 5A poll:
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 1-0; 240
2. Saraland; 1-0; 179
3. Benjamin Russell; 0-0; 138
4. Homewood; 1-0; 106
5. Parker; 0-1; 97
6. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 89
7. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 71
8. Russell Co.; 1-0; 48
9. Oxford; 1-0; 47
10. Pike Road; 0-1; 37
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-0) 16, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-0) 13, Austin (0-1) 12, Gulf Shores (1-0) 10, Wetumpka (1-0) 9, Bessemer City (1-0) 8, Jasper (1-0) 8, Boaz (1-0) 6, Ramsay (1-0) 3, Spanish Fort (1-0) 2, Central-Tuscaloosa (1-0) 1.