Spartans rise to No. 6 this week

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook LB Graham Smith (10) attempts to sack the quarterback during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first in-season high school football poll of the year Wednesday morning. Mountain Brook climbed to No. 6 in Class 5A with 89 points after a 1-0 start, up from No. 9 in the preseason poll.

The Spartans were dominant in their season opener, blowing past Hueytown 60-18 last week. Mountain Brook hits the road again this week, playing at UMS-Wright on Friday.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 1-0; 240

2. Saraland; 1-0; 179

3. Benjamin Russell; 0-0; 138

4. Homewood; 1-0; 106

5. Parker; 0-1; 97

6. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 89

7. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 71

8. Russell Co.; 1-0; 48

9. Oxford; 1-0; 47

10. Pike Road; 0-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-0) 16, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-0) 13, Austin (0-1) 12, Gulf Shores (1-0) 10, Wetumpka (1-0) 9, Bessemer City (1-0) 8, Jasper (1-0) 8, Boaz (1-0) 6, Ramsay (1-0) 3, Spanish Fort (1-0) 2, Central-Tuscaloosa (1-0) 1.