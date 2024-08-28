Spartans ranked No. 7 this week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) celebrates with Mountain Brook running back Jack King (17) after King scored for the Spartans in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the first week of games, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A. The Spartans were impressive in a 28-0 win over Demopolis and jumped three spots in the poll.

This week, Mountain Brook gets set to face Parker, the No. 2 team in 6A.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 1-0

2. Parker (5); 1-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0

4. Spain Park; 1-0

5. Oxford; 1-0

6. Gadsden City; 1-0

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0

8. Gulf Shores; 0-1

9. Pike Road; 0-1

10. Muscle Shoals; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Homewood (1-0), Hartselle (0-1), Helena (0-0), Athens (1-0), McAdory (1-0), Chelsea (1-0), Spanish Fort (1-0).

