Spartans ranked No. 7 this week

by

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the first week of games, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A. The Spartans were impressive in a 28-0 win over Demopolis and jumped three spots in the poll.

This week, Mountain Brook gets set to face Parker, the No. 2 team in 6A.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 1-0

2. Parker (5); 1-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0

4. Spain Park; 1-0

5. Oxford; 1-0

6. Gadsden City; 1-0

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0

8. Gulf Shores; 0-1

9. Pike Road; 0-1

10. Muscle Shoals; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Homewood (1-0), Hartselle (0-1), Helena (0-0), Athens (1-0), McAdory (1-0), Chelsea (1-0), Spanish Fort (1-0).

Click here to follow Under the Lights on social media, and to sign up for the newsletter.