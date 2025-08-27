Spartans moves up in 6A poll

× Expand James Nicholas Mountain Brook defensive backs Mac Mandell (12) and Lawson Mcknight (23) leave the clubhouse headed towards the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook has been a consistent presence in the top Class 6A top 10 over the last several years, and that is continuing to start the 2025 season.

The Spartans began the season as the No. 7 team in 6A, and began the year with a dominant win over Demopolis last Friday.

As a result, Mountain Brook has jumped to No. 6 in the poll ahead of the Spartans' road game to face defending state champion Parker this Friday night.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (10); 1-0; 188

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 1-0; 167

3. Saraland (3); 1-0; 158

4. Spain Park; 1-0; 119

5. Pike Road; 1-0; 109

6. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 71

7. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 55

8. Hartselle; 1-0; 42

9. Spanish Fort; 1-0; 36

10. Oxford; 0-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (0-1) 12, Homewood (1-0) 12, Fort Payne (1-0) 9, Russell Co. (1-0) 8, Athens (1-0) 5, St. Paul's (1-0) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.