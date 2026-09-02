Spartans receiving votes in this week's ASWA poll

Photo by: Michael Jackson
Mountain Brook WR/RB John Colvin (20) breaks the tackle and scores a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning. Mountain Brook dropped out of the Class 5A top 10 after falling to UMS-Wright 13-6 last week, picking up 33 points among others receiving votes after being ranked No. 6 a week ago.
The Spartans, now 1-1, travel to Homewood this week to open Class 5A, Region 4 play.
Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.
The full Class 5A poll:
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (13); 1-0; 218
2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 1-1; 189
3. Parker; 1-1; 133
4. Benjamin Russell; 0-1; 109
5. Oxford; 2-0; 85
6. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 82
7. Homewood; 1-1; 70
8. Russell Co. (1); 2-0; 69
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 55
10. Pike Road; 1-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-1) 33, Gulf Shores (2-0) 21, Wetumpka (2-0) 12, Park Crossing (2-0) 7, Central-Tuscaloosa (2-0) 6, Hartselle (1-1) 4, McAdory (2-0) 3, Pelham (2-0) 3, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 2.