Spartans receiving votes in this week's ASWA poll

by

Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning. Mountain Brook dropped out of the Class 5A top 10 after falling to UMS-Wright 13-6 last week, picking up 33 points among others receiving votes after being ranked No. 6 a week ago.

The Spartans, now 1-1, travel to Homewood this week to open Class 5A, Region 4 play.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (13); 1-0; 218

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 1-1; 189

3. Parker; 1-1; 133

4. Benjamin Russell; 0-1; 109

5. Oxford; 2-0; 85

6. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 82

7. Homewood; 1-1; 70

8. Russell Co. (1); 2-0; 69

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 55

10. Pike Road; 1-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-1) 33, Gulf Shores (2-0) 21, Wetumpka (2-0) 12, Park Crossing (2-0) 7, Central-Tuscaloosa (2-0) 6, Hartselle (1-1) 4, McAdory (2-0) 3, Pelham (2-0) 3, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 2.