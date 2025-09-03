Spartans fall in 6A poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook dropped a couple spots in this week's Class 6A poll, showing up at No. 8 this week after appearing at No. 6 last week.

The Spartans went on the road and fell to No. 1 Parker 27-11 last Friday night.

Mountain Brook has a chance to get back on track this week, as the Spartans host Hueytown.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (12); 2-0; 196

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 2-0; 176

3. Saraland (1); 2-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 102

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 86

7. Pike Road; 1-1; 75

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 44

9. Homewood; 2-0; 43

10. Benjamin Russell; 1-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (2-0) 19, Spanish Fort (1-1) 9, St. Paul's (2-0) 6, McAdory (2-0) 3, Chelsea (2-0) 2, Buckhorn (2-0) 1.

