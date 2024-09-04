Spartans ranked No. 8 this week

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook's defense utilized group tackling to great effect, to slow Parkers running game during a game against Parker High School on Friday, August 30th, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook AL. Photo by James Nicholas

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the second week of games, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A. The Spartans led No. 2 Parker at halftime, but were unable to hang onto the lead in a 30-16 loss.

This week, Mountain Brook heads to Hueytown for one final non-region game.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (11); 2-0

2. Parker (6); 2-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0

4. Spain Park (1); 2-0

5. Oxford; 2-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 1-1

7. Gadsden City; 1-1

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1

9. Homewood; 2-0

10. Gulf Shores; 0-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (2-0), Hartselle (1-1), Athens (2-0), Helena (1-0), Pike Road (0-2), Chelsea (2-0), Rehobeth (2-0).

