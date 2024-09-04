Spartans ranked No. 8 this week

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the second week of games, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A. The Spartans led No. 2 Parker at halftime, but were unable to hang onto the lead in a 30-16 loss.

This week, Mountain Brook heads to Hueytown for one final non-region game.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (11); 2-0

2. Parker (6); 2-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0

4. Spain Park (1); 2-0

5. Oxford; 2-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 1-1

7. Gadsden City; 1-1

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1

9. Homewood; 2-0

10. Gulf Shores; 0-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (2-0), Hartselle (1-1), Athens (2-0), Helena (1-0), Pike Road (0-2), Chelsea (2-0), Rehobeth (2-0).

