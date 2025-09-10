Spartans drop a spot in 6A poll

× Expand Lindsay Handey Photography Mountain Brook's Stuart Andrews (10) celebrates a touchdown against Hueytown Friday September 5, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey Photography

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook dropped another spot in this week's Class 6A poll, showing up at No. 9 this week after appearing at No. 8 last week.

Mountain Brook got back on the winning track, knocking off Hueytown 30-27 in overtime. This week, the Spartans jump into region play with a trip to Pell City.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 3-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 3-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 3-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 105

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 81

7. Pike Road; 2-1; 74

8. Homewood; 3-0; 51

9. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 41

10. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (3-0) 19, McAdory (3-0) 5, St. Paul's (2-0) 5, Spanish Fort (2-1) 2, Bessemer City (3-0) 1.

