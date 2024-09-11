Spartans remain ranked No. 8

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the third week of games, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A for the second straight week. The Spartans rallied to beat Hueytown 23-21 on a late field goal last week.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Pell City in the Spartans' first region game of the year..

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 3-0

2. Parker (5); 3-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0

4. Spain Park; 2-0

5. Oxford; 3-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 2-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 2-1

9. Homewood; 3-0

10. Spanish Fort; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-1), Chelsea (3-0), Helena (2-0), Athens (3-0), Gulf Shores (0-3), Pike Road (1-2), Bessemer City (3-0), Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0).

