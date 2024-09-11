Spartans remain ranked No. 8

× Expand Photo by Ron Pride Mountain Brook line during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Hueytown High School.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the third week of games, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A for the second straight week. The Spartans rallied to beat Hueytown 23-21 on a late field goal last week.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Pell City in the Spartans' first region game of the year..

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 3-0

2. Parker (5); 3-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0

4. Spain Park; 2-0

5. Oxford; 3-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 2-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 2-1

9. Homewood; 3-0

10. Spanish Fort; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-1), Chelsea (3-0), Helena (2-0), Athens (3-0), Gulf Shores (0-3), Pike Road (1-2), Bessemer City (3-0), Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0).

