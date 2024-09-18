Spartans hold steady at No. 8

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

For the third straight week, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A following a dominating win over Pell City. 

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Oxford as part of the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 4-0

2. Parker (5); 4-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

4. Spain Park; 3-0

5. Oxford; 4-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 3-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 3-1

9. Homewood; 4-0

10. Hartselle; 2-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (3-0), Athens (3-0), Bessemer City (4-0), Gulf Shores (1-3), Pike Road (2-2), Helena (2-1), Spanish Fort (3-1), St. Paul's (3-0), Minor (3-0).

