Spartans hold steady at No. 8

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs with the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

For the third straight week, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A following a dominating win over Pell City.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Oxford as part of the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 4-0

2. Parker (5); 4-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

4. Spain Park; 3-0

5. Oxford; 4-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 3-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 3-1

9. Homewood; 4-0

10. Hartselle; 2-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (3-0), Athens (3-0), Bessemer City (4-0), Gulf Shores (1-3), Pike Road (2-2), Helena (2-1), Spanish Fort (3-1), St. Paul's (3-0), Minor (3-0).

