Spartans receiving votes again in ASWA poll

× Expand Mountain Brook runs onto the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook picked up votes in Class 5A for the first time in a few weeks after a 43-13 win over Chilton County last week. After two straight losses, the Spartans have bounced back with consecutive wins.

The Spartans, now 3-2, host Oxford this week in a non-region game.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 4-1; 228

2. Parker; 4-1; 156

3. Saraland; 3-1; 142

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 130

5. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 128

6. Gulf Shores (1); 5-0; 109

7. Homewood; 4-1; 78

8. Pike Road; 4-1; 59

9. Oxford; 4-1; 48

10. Florence; 5-0; 21

Others receiving votes: McAdory (5-0) 16, Russell Co. (4-1) 11, Arab (5-0) 6, Spanish Fort (4-1) 3, Mountain Brook (3-2) 2, Wetumpka (4-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 1.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.