Spartans drop to No. 10

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook squad blocks an extra point attempt during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Following its tight loss to Oxford, Mountain Brook is ranked No. 10 in Class 6A this week. Oxford is No. 5 in this week's poll.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts the Under the Lights Game of the Week for the second consecutive week, as the Spartans host Homewood.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

3. Spain Park; 4-0

4. Parker (2); 4-1

5. Oxford; 5-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Homewood; 5-0

8. Gadsden City; 3-1

9. Hartselle; 3-1

10. Mountain Brook; 3-2

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (4-0), Athens (4-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), St. Paul's (4-0), Pike Road (3-2), McAdory (3-1), Russell Co. (4-1).

