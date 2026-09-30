Spartans picks up votes in ASWA poll

× Expand Lindsay Handey Mason Baynes (#99) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Mountain Brook picked up more votes in Class 5A after a 10-3 win over Oxford last week. The Spartans, now 4-2, host Ramsay this week in a region matchup.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 4-1; 229

2. Parker; 5-1; 160

3. Saraland; 4-1; 146

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 144

5. Gulf Shores (1); 5-0; 127

6. Homewood; 4-1; 92

7. Pike Road; 4-1; 76

8. Benjamin Russell; 3-2; 61

9. Florence; 5-0; 50

10. McAdory; 5-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-0) 10, Mountain Brook (4-2) 9, Oxford (4-2) 8, Spanish Fort (4-1) 3, Central-Tuscaloosa (4-1) 2, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.